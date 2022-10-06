Annie Ernaux is the Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize for literature
The French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize for literature, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday.
The Swedish Academy said that it had awarded Ernaux the Prize “for the Courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
Read more from Book World
The Nobel Prize for literature is awarded annually by the 18-member Swedish Academy. It typically recognizes an author’s full body of work, although the academy has singled out individual works by laureates on nine occasions. This year, the Prize is worth roughly $913 thousand.
Nominations for the literature prize, which are kept secret for 50 years, can be submitted by members of the academy and its peer institutions, literature and linguistics professors, previous laureates, and the Presidents of national literary societies. A smaller committee narrows that list down twice, ultimately furnishing the Academy with a list of five possible candidates each year. After reviewing and discussing the works of Nominees on this list, the Academy selects a Winner in October.
Last year, Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist who writes primarily in English, won the prize. It was granted “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the Fate of the refugee in the Gulf between cultures and continents.”
The 2022 Awards ceremony will take place on Dec. 10 in Stockholm.
This is a developing story and will be updated.