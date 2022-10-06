Annie Ernaux is the Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize for literature

The Nobel Prize for literature is awarded annually by the 18-member Swedish Academy. It typically recognizes an author’s full body of work, although the academy has singled out individual works by laureates on nine occasions. This year, the Prize is worth roughly $913 thousand.

The Swedish Academy said that it had awarded Ernaux the Prize “for the Courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

Nominations for the literature prize, which are kept secret for 50 years, can be submitted by members of the academy and its peer institutions, literature and linguistics professors, previous laureates, and the Presidents of national literary societies. A smaller committee narrows that list down twice, ultimately furnishing the Academy with a list of five possible candidates each year. After reviewing and discussing the works of Nominees on this list, the Academy selects a Winner in October.