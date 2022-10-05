Annandale Golf Club To Host 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship

NEW ORLEANS – The 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., the Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday.

The event is slated for April 23-26, 2023, will feature all 14 Sun Belt teams and will be televised by ESPN+. The Championship will begin with three rounds of stroke play. The top-four teams following 54 holes of stroke play advance to match play, with semifinals and the Championship to be contested on April 26.

“We are looking forward to Annandale Golf Club serving as the home of our men’s golf championship this season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “This first-class course, combined with our strong Sun Belt teams, our match-play Championship format and extensive ESPN+ coverage, will make this an elite experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Opened in 1981, Annandale Golf Club was designed by Jack Nicklaus. It has played host to numerous Championship events, including serving as home to the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship from 1994 to 2013.

“Annandale Golf Club is delighted to host the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship,” said Jon Howell, Director of Golf at Annandale Golf Club. “We Hosted the Sanderson Farms PGA Tour event for 20 years and the golf course and our staff will be ready to offer these student-athletes a great test of their games. As a former college coach, I am personally excited to welcome all 14 Sun Belt Conference teams to Annandale.”

The Sun Belt has earned multiple bids to NCAA Regionals in each of the last three years, including three teams receiving selections to regionals in 2021 and 2022. Georgia Southern advanced to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., last season.