Anna Hoover’s overtime goal powers Lawrenceville to a 2-1 win over PDS in the MCT final

After three years in the wilderness, 2-seed Lawrenceville returned to its accustomed place atop the Mercer County field hockey Hierarchy on Thursday when it scored a thrilling overtime win over 5-seed Princeton Day, 2-1, in the final of the Mercer County Tournament at Lawrence High.

The Big Red’s leading scorer, Anna Hoover, expended every last ounce of effort she had as she took a pass from sister Caitlin in overtime, finessed her way past a defender and the goalie, who was sprinting towards her out of the cage, and then backhanded a slow Rolling shot to the open goal as she sprawled to the turf to clinch the win and the MCT Championship for Lawrenceville.

“I closed my eyes on the ground and I was like, ‘Uh-oh, this better go in,'” Anna Hoover said of her awkward, game-winning shot. “I guess when a person with a lot of pads is coming at you, it’s pretty scary when you’re going head on to each other. So, I guess I had to make a move and the ball was right there. So I just went in reverse. It wasn’t the best place on my stick but it went in. I had to do what I had to do and however it gets across the line.”

It was the second big game winning goal for Anna Hoover in the tournament as her score in overtime in the quarterfinal got Lawrenceville past 7-seed Pennington 5-4.

“She’s just a competitor, I don’t know,” Lawrenceville Coach Lisa Ewanchyna said of her star forward’s clutch play. “That girl eats something different than everybody else for breakfast. But the best part is, she’s like the nicest kid. She just goes out, she wants to win and she loves playing with her sister, which is really fun to see, too. She just wants to go out and be the best.”

But Hoover almost never got her chance to get the overtime goal as Princeton Day played aggressively down the stretch in regulation and had two cracks at the Lawrenceville goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on a pair of corners.

With 40 seconds to play in regulation, Logan Harrison ripped a hard shot off the first corner that was blocked by a defender. And when PDS got a second corner as time ran out, the Big Red Defenders swarmed on the shot and shut down the effort. Earlier in the period, with 8:23 left, Princeton Day’s Jordyn Huff unleashed a high and incredibly hard shot on a corner play. But Lawrenceville’s Joelle Vermut made an incredible stop, getting her stick on the ball in the air and deflecting it away.

“I think some of our best sticks are down there,” Ewanchyna said of her team’s ability to defend on the corner plays. “Caitlin Hoover has had so many great clearing plays. We’ve got Anna Hoover, who has been on both ends of the field, and Coco Hun is just, like, super steady. We just have good sticks down there. I don’t want to say we don’t worry about Corners but I think our defensive corner unit works really well together. We don’t want them against us, but we do a good job.”

After a scoreless first quarter, it was Anna Hoover who put Lawrenceville in the lead 1-0 when Amelie Deng rifled a shot on goal through the PDS defense and Hoover took possession of the ball and fired it into the cage with 5:35 remaining in the half.

But after struggling to make meaningful runs at the Lawrenceville goal in the first half, the Panthers pushed back hard in the third quarter. The fights for possession, especially, began to get extremely competitive as both teams engaged in some fierce stick fighting over the ball.

“I felt that out there,” Anna Hoover said of the battle between the two teams. “It was a very aggressive game but that’s how they get sometimes when they are really upbeat and the stands are yelling back and forth. It gets like that, but we really had to settle down.”

PDS would get another corner as time was expiring in the third quarter and this time the Panthers did not miss. It was Jadyn Huff who started things on the play by pounding a shot from the circle. As it was blocked, Kelly Christie got her stick on the ball and slammed it off the post. But Logan Harrison was there to get the rebound and shoved it into the goal to tie the game 1-1.

The two teams would battle through a scoreless fourth quarter with Princeton Day seeming to have the upper hand. But both teams took their turns attacking the goal in the overtime, with PDS goalie Molly Hall having to fend off a hard shot by Lawrenceville at 5:51 and then Princeton Day missing their chance at 4:12 when Lily Ryan broke away and sent a long pass in front of the goal for Tessa Caputo that was just a little too quick, running out of bounds untouched.

Less than a minute before Anna Hoover scored the game winner, Caitlin Hoover had her own one on one with the PDS goalie as she went Solo from near midfield, showing some impressive stick work as she slipped past several Defenders before staring face to face with the goalie Hall. But with the Panther defense in hot pursuit, her hurried shot went wide left, paving the way for her sister’s dramatic, game-winning score.

Although they came up on the short end of the stick, losing in overtime in the final for the second year in a row, the effort from the PDS players was remarkable, especially considering the team had been defeated 6-1 in a regular season game against Lawrenceville just last week.

“Considering where we were from the beginning of the season to where we are now, oh my gosh,” Princeton Day Coach Heather Farlow said after the overtime battle. “They (Lawrenceville) are a tough team. They are well coached. They’ve got good athletes. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew it was going to be a nail biter.

“I told the kids, ‘Just enjoy being here, because there’s 17 other teams that would love to be here.’ It was just such a phenomenal experience. They battled hard.”

“That was awesome,” Ewanchyna said of the fight her Big Red team waged with Princeton Day. “It means a lot. I think how hard we had to work last year and we got knocked out. But this is what Championship games are supposed to be. It’s supposed to be tight. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Get our HS sports newsletter here.