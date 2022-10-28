Ann Arbor soccer: Greenhills Advances to state semis, Saline falls in heartbreaking fashion

Lucian Popsecu couldn’t have been happier to see the execution his team put forth Thursday night.

The Ann Arbor Greenhills boys soccer Coach was impressed with how his team carried out the game plan to edge past Lansing Christian, 1-0, to win the Division 4 regional title and send the Gryphons back to the state semifinals.

“The soccer IQ of this team is pretty high because we executed the plans really well,” Popsecu said. “This is the best feeling as a Coach to come with a plan and to see that that plan is executed on the field.”

The Gryphons only needed one goal to make the difference and lead their defensive play to the regional championship.

JD Hatch scored the lone goal of the match off an assist from Dom Schuster, and the Gryphons’ defense shutout Lansing Christian just like they had done to their three previous postseason opponents. Sophomore goalie Etienne Rouillard recorded the shutout in goal.

“In both regional games we played our style,” Popsecu said. “We made some adjustments, but we still maintained the way we played. We didn’t change the entire system in order to match another team. We have our own identity. We are a strong team defensively and we play as a team.”

Greenhills is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018 when it fell in the state title game. The Gryphons won the state championship in 2017 and were also state runner-ups in 2009 and 2010.

They will face Plymouth Christian in the state semifinals on Wednesday with a chance to advance back to the state semifinals. Plymouth Christian defeated Madison Heights Bishop Foley on Thursday.

“We will have a good chance because the players executed,” Popsecu said. “This will bring very good memories.”

—

Salem 1, Saline 0

One goal was the difference between Saline advancing to the D1 state semifinals and seeing its season come to an end.

And unfortunately, it was no good moment of déjà vu for the Hornets.

Saline suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Salem with less than 90 seconds to play in regulation, closing the season at 18-4-2.

It was the second time this season that Saline fell to Salem 1-0 as Salem won by the same score in the second game of the regular season.

The match was played at an even mark until Salem found the back of the net with 1:26 left in the second half.

Salem was one of only two teams — Pioneer was the other — to hold the Hornets scoreless in a game this season.

Saline will graduate eight players from this year’s team including all-conference players in Luke Allen, Drew Barker and Christian Rossi, who closed his career with school records in goals in a season (38) and in a career (94).

