Ankeny football Tops Centennial, girls cross country teams compete

Well. 3 Ankeny football tops Centennial on Friday

The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams reignited their rivalry once again when the two met Friday night.

The Hawks Hosted the Jaguars on Sept. 2 and defeated Centennial 17-10.

The game was close throughout the first half, scoreless through the first quarter and tied at 10 at halftime. Ankeny scored a touchdown in the third quarter to grab the win.

Senior quarterback JJ Kohl had a good game to lead the Hawks, finishing 17-for-26 for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Senior receiver Maddox Ward had the receiving touchdown, finishing the day with one reception for 17 yards.

Senior Jamison Patton had a strong game as well, rushing three times for 23 yards and a touchdown and also catching eight receptions for 118 yards to lead all receivers. They also led the defense with seven total tackles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button