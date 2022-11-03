Ankeny Christian wins Iowa high school volleyball Class 1A semifinal

Sometimes you just have to trust and believe.

Not many people gave Ankeny Christian a chance coming into their first state volleyball tournament.

For that matter, a lot of people had never heard of the Eagles before Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.

But the Eagles made Believers out of a lot of people with a stunning 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 rout of top-ranked Springville in the Class 1A semifinals at the state tournament.

Fourth-seed Ankeny Christian (38-3) will play for a state championship against third-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-9) at 7 pm Thursday.

Springville ends its season with a 38-4 record.

If people didn’t believe in the Eagles before, they certainly have faith in them now.

“These girls spend an awful lot of time in prayer,” fourth-year Ankeny Christian Coach Michele Quick said. “We have a lot of prayer and devotional time. When we need that calm moment, we have to remember that God put that Talent within us, but we also have to believe that God is there for us and he is first and foremost. They all deeply, Deeply believe. They all trust that God is going to protect them moving forward. They gave them talent, so it’s their job to use it.”

