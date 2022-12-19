Anirban Lahiri Says LIV Golf Players Feel Ostracised

Anirban Lahiri has claimed LIV Golf players feel ostracized after joining the start-up and suggested the media is biased in its coverage.

Lahiri was one of six new signings to the Greg Norman-fronted organization in August and made an immediate impact, finishing runner-up in his first event, in Boston. However, the Indian, who also finished second in last week’s SSP Chawrasia Invitational in Calcutta, told Sportstar (opens in new tab)that LIV Golf had been unfairly criticized despite being transparent about its intentions.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button