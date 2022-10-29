Animator who teamed with Akron Symphony wins Cleveland Arts Prize

Visual artist Amber Kempthorn, whose animation work premiered this month in a creative partnership with the Akron Symphony Orchestra, will receive a $10,000 Cleveland Arts Prize Wednesday.

Kempthorn, who lives in Hiram and teaches at the College of Wooster and the Cleveland Institute of Art, will be recognized with an Emerging artist award at the 62nd annual Awards ceremony in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland .

The artist, who also works in drawing and collage, was Featured at the Akron Art Museum in 2021 in “More is More: Visual Richness in Contemporary Art.”

Kempthorn was the recipient of a $54,000 Knight Arts Challenge Grant in 2019 for her four-part animation “Ordinary Magic: A Sunday in the Cuyahoga Valley” (2019-2022). Her animation visually translates Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes” and was Featured in a live concert with the Akron Symphony Orchestra Oct. 15 at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron.

She also was awarded an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award in 2019. Kempthorn received a bachelor’s degree from Hiram College, a post Baccalaureate certificate from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Master’s in sculpture from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Kempthorn is among seven honorees for the Cleveland Arts Prize Awards., emceed by actress Mariah Burks and with entertainment ranging from saxophonist Ernie Krivda to poet Ray McNiece, both previous Cleveland Arts Prize winners. Cost is $45, or $20.22 for students 25 or younger. For tickets or more information, see clevelandartsprize.org or bit.ly/3BJLmpL.

