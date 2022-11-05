Anika Stoskopf scores 1st career goal, but Bemidji State swept by St. Cloud State – The Rink Live

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State Women’s hockey team is struggling to score goals.

The Beavers continue to be perplexed offensively, and their inability to place the puck in the back of the net has become a bit of a trend.

For the third consecutive game, a diminished scoring output did BSU in. Despite Anika Stoskopf’s third-period goal, Bemidji State lost 3-1 to St. Cloud State on Saturday at the Sanford Center to wrap up a sweep for the Huskies.

“Tough start for us,” BSU head Coach Jim Scanlan said. “For whatever reason, it didn’t seem like we were ready to play, and that’s me. That’s my job to have us ready. We thought we felt good coming out of the meetings this morning and coming out of the locker room, but we were slow. It’s like anything that could go wrong went wrong.”

The Huskies (6-6, 4-6 WCHA) jumped all over the Beavers (3-10-1, 1-9 WCHA) in the early going, scoring three times in the first period. McKenna Wesloh Struck first at 3:20 on a deflected shot that arced high over Hannah Hogenson’s head, then Emma Gentry supplemented it with a goal at 7:25. Klára Hymlárová added the capper on the power play at 12:10.

BSU was outshot 14-5 in the first period but started to turn that around in the second frame. Although they didn’t score, Bemidji State won the shots on goal battle 14-5 in the second period.

In the third period, the Beavers finally got a goal. Stoskopf scored at 8:01 in the midst of total chaos in front of the net, poking in the puck for the first goal of her BSU career.

It was Bemidji State’s first score since Reece Hunt lit the lamp in the third period against Minnesota State three games ago.

“There was just a Scrum in front of the net,” Stoskopf said. “I think I was in the right spot at the right time. The other girls helped out a lot. That was exciting. It’s been a long time coming.”

Scanlan praised his junior winger after the game, noting how Stoskopf’s unselfishness has earned her respect among her teammates.

“It was huge,” said Scanlan of Stoskopf’s special goal. “Personally, just to see her score was great. Ani’s one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet. And it hasn’t been an easy go for her in her career here, but she’s been a great teammate. She’s a we-before-me type player. To see her get rewarded, you could just tell (with) the reaction on the bench that everybody felt really good for her. And it was a big goal.”

The Beavers improved dramatically after the first period on Saturday. That didn’t ultimately affect the outcome of the game, but it gives BSU something to build on as they enter a week off.

“We need a break right now,” Scanlan said. “We really do. That’s seven straight weekends, 14 straight games (we’ve played). We’ve talked about the challenging schedule, and this was a physical series, no doubt. So the break comes at a good time to step back. I told them, ‘Don’t even think about hockey for the next 48 hours. Just go be a college student and enjoy the weekend, and we’ll get going again on Monday.’”

Hogenson finished with 23 saves in net for Bemidji State, while JoJo Chobak stopped 28 shots for St. Cloud State.

The Beavers next have the aforementioned week off from competition before returning to WCHA play against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in Columbus, Ohio.

St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 1

SCSU 3 0 0 — 3

BSU 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1, SCSU GOAL, Wesloh (Wolfe, Nylund), 3:20, PP; 2, SCSU GOAL, Gentry (Cvar), 7:25; 3, SCSU GOAL, Hymlárová (Nylund, Wolfe), 12:10, PP.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 4, BSU GOAL, Stoskopf (Breiland, Deering), 8:01.

Saves — Hogenson (BSU) 23; Chobak (SCSU) 28.