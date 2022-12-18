Angry Kentucky Basketball Fans Vent on the KSR Postgame Show

The losses are piling up and the Patience of the BBN is wearing thin. Following Kentucky’s latest Top 25 loss, the 13th over the last three seasons, folks lined up to call in and share their frustrations with John Calipari’s basketball program on the KSR Postgame Show.

It wasn’t just that Kentucky lost 63-53 to UCLA, it was the way they lost. It’s become a reoccurring feeling for Kentucky fans, and some folks have had enough.

“Cal, I love you buddy. I was thrilled you came here. I was thrilled with the success you had. But let me tell you something, even in the regular season, wearing a Kentucky jersey means something to a lot of people in this state! If you cannot get your team ready to play against a game like this on national TV, then you better stand off and give it to somebody else!”

Anger was not the only emotion from the KSR Postgame Show callers. Apathy and sadness has entered the chat.

“His indifference I think is rubbing off on me and I’m sure a lot of other people. It really makes me sad.”

KSR’s Steven Peake put together a compilation of some of the most animated members of the BBN on the KSR Postgame Show. Take a listen.

