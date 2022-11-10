“Angry” Kelly Stafford Calls Out NFL as Husband Matthew Stafford Is Placed Into Concussion Protocol

For Kelly Staffordthe NFL is so much more than just a game.

It is Nov. 9, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to Reporters that quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered the concussion protocol. Hours later, his wife reacted to the news and explained why the development brings so many emotions.

“If you follow the NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly wrote on The Morning After podcast’s Instagram Stories. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with…and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it.”

“And no, I’m not ok,” she continued. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired…all of them.”

In his latest press conference, Sean told Reporters that he didn’t have any indication Matthew was dealing with concussion symptoms during the Rams’ Nov. 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after the Super Bowl Champion was examined by medical staff, he was asked to follow protocol.

The news comes after Kelly took to Instagram demanding the NFL make changes to the fields players compete on.

In an Instagram post from Nov. 7, Kelly shared a tweet from the Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell that read, “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and Invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete. It has no give when you plant @NFL .”

In her caption, Kelly expressed her support and explained that the NFL “needs to get this done.”

“There should be no more turf for the health of these players,” she wrote on Instagram. “Not just their limbs, but more importantly their head health. There is a big difference when a helmet hits grass than when it hits turf.”

“Matthew’s generation will probably never see this change,” Kelly added, “but for the health of these future players.”

E! News has reached out to the NFL and Los Angeles Rams for comment and has not heard back.

While it’s unclear if Matthew will be able to play on Nov. 13 when the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL player also has a full life off the football field. The former Detroit Lions player is a father to 5-year-old Twins Chandler and Sawyeras well as Hunter4, and Tyler Hall2.

In a recent interview with E! News, Kelly gushed over how Matthew is a game-winning father to all of his children.

“I bring him out of his shell a little bit because he is this funny, smart, witty guy that I wish the whole world could see,” she said in September. “He’s just so gentle and caring with these little girls who love him with all their hearts. He was meant to be a girl dad.”

