Angola Rodeo’s Arts event Ranks high on list of interesting things to do in Louisiana | Entertainment/Life

Jerome Derricks only realized he had a knack for painting 20 years ago. He’s been in Angola for 37 years.

Derricks does a variety of painting styles but is known to collectors for his black and white paintings.

“There’s a famous painting called Christina’s World,” he said motioning to one of his small black and whites that mimics Andrew Wyeth’s masterpiece. “I looked at that painting (Wyeth’s) and thought it was just too boring — so I added the dog with a little boy and a kite.”

The Angola Rodeo event ranks high on the list of interesting things to do in Louisiana. The event is so popular that it generally sells out every time the Gates are open — so getting there and getting in to see the arts, crafts and rodeo takes planning.

If you go: The Angola Rodeo, Arts and Crafts Event takes place every Sunday in October. The Gates open at 8 am The rodeo starts at 1 pm When making plans to attend, we recommend allowing extra time for traffic and parking/exiting. Address: 10000 Tunica Trace, Tunica 70782 For general information: http://www.angolarodeo.com/ For ticket information: http://www.angolarodeo.com/?q=Tickets Once parked, all vehicles are to be locked. All knives, cell phones, cameras or video equipment should be left inside your locked vehicle. All tools must be locked in a Toolbox or inside the vehicle. Vehicles are searched upon exiting.

Ken Pastorick, the Department of Public Safety & Corrections’ communication director, explained that the people selling their arts and handicrafts work on their wares and pieces year-round and look forward to the rodeo every year.

“When it comes time for rodeo, they sell it,” Pastorick said. “They have to purchase the materials and they pay taxes on whatever they sell. They make a profit from it.”

A lot of people come out there for the arts and crafts and forget about the rodeo, according to Pastorick. Hobbycraft items for sale include jewelry, leather craft, paintings and woodworking. The event is staged under a large pavilion. Vendors set up their wares on and amid rows of tables.

Patrons who decide to make a purchase must settle with the vendor and then go stand in line to pay for the item before returning to pick it up. All items must be paid for and picked up by 3 pm

Various Concession stands are available and for sale throughout the grounds, and include everything from hamburgers, hot dogs, cracklins, boiled and roasted peanuts, fried catfish, nachos, meat pies, sno-balls and more.