Angola Rodeo’s Arts event Ranks high on list of interesting things to do in Louisiana | Entertainment/Life

Jerome Derricks only realized he had a knack for painting 20 years ago. He’s been in Angola for 37 years.

Derricks does a variety of painting styles but is known to collectors for his black and white paintings.







Jerome Derricks explains his black and white interpretation of Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World.” Derricks added a dog and boy with a kite to make his version of the painting more interesting.



“There’s a famous painting called Christina’s World,” he said motioning to one of his small black and whites that mimics Andrew Wyeth’s masterpiece. “I looked at that painting (Wyeth’s) and thought it was just too boring — so I added the dog with a little boy and a kite.”

The Angola Rodeo event ranks high on the list of interesting things to do in Louisiana. The event is so popular that it generally sells out every time the Gates are open — so getting there and getting in to see the arts, crafts and rodeo takes planning.

Ken Pastorick, the Department of Public Safety & Corrections’ communication director, explained that the people selling their arts and handicrafts work on their wares and pieces year-round and look forward to the rodeo every year.

“When it comes time for rodeo, they sell it,” Pastorick said. “They have to purchase the materials and they pay taxes on whatever they sell. They make a profit from it.”







Inmates create a variety of arts and crafts to sell at the Angola Rodeo and Arts event, including this Viking-inspire bank.



A lot of people come out there for the arts and crafts and forget about the rodeo, according to Pastorick. Hobbycraft items for sale include jewelry, leather craft, paintings and woodworking. The event is staged under a large pavilion. Vendors set up their wares on and amid rows of tables.

Patrons who decide to make a purchase must settle with the vendor and then go stand in line to pay for the item before returning to pick it up. All items must be paid for and picked up by 3 pm







Angola inmate William Kissinger makes and sells jewelry made from wooden beads that he creates.



Various Concession stands are available and for sale throughout the grounds, and include everything from hamburgers, hot dogs, cracklins, boiled and roasted peanuts, fried catfish, nachos, meat pies, sno-balls and more.

