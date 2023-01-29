Angels News: Watch Mike Trout Crush This Golf Ball Into Orbit

Mike Trout has already established himself as one of the greatest baseball players in MLB history. He’s quickly rising the ranks of the Angels’ franchise and MLB records, as he continues to leave his Legacy on the game of baseball. However, when he’s done playing baseball (in a long time from now, don’t worry Angels fans), he may have his next career all ready for him.

This past week, Trout was seen at Top Golf, hitting some golf balls off the tee with his driver. And let’s just say, he probably could make a career in golf with the moonshots that he was hitting. Take a look for yourself:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button