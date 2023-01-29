Angels News: Mike Trout’s ‘Main Goal’ is Getting to the Postseason This Year

Mike Trout has been among the best players in baseball for over a decade now, but one criticism always comes back at him: He hasn’t done it in the postseason. Of course, most of that is because his teams haven’t been in the postseason. In 2014, Trout’s only taste of the playoffs, he went 1-for-12 with a .600 OPS as the Halos got swept out of the postseason by the Kansas City Royals.

That’s how long it’s been since Trout has been in the postseason — the Royals were good back then!

