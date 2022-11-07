Angelina Carr – Putnam County Courier

Angelina Carr of Danbury, CT, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2022, in New York, NY at the age of 74.

Angelina was born on September 15, 1948, in New York City, daughter of the late Raffaele and Martella (Perillo) Romeo. She graduated from James Monroe High School in Bronx, NY.

On May 9, 1970, she married the love of her life, James H. Carr at St. Helena Church in Bronx, NY. After over 30 years of living and raising a family in the Bronx, they moved to Danbury, CT. Shortly after, Angelina began working as an aide at CV Starr Intermediate School in Brewster, NY.

Angelina’s Greatest Joy was to spend time with her family. She Hosted every holiday, birthday and special event so that she’d be able to have the family gathered. For many years, she and James traveled for line dancing; a hobby they both enjoyed, but once their grandchildren were born, she traded in line dancing to be a full-time, devoted grandmother. She was present at every school and sport event – ​​the kids’ biggest fan. She had her own scorebook for softball and was consulted by the coaches and refs alike. Angelina had a strong faith and spent a lot of time in prayer for her loved ones. If she was unable to attend Sunday Mass due to illness, she was certain to pray along with mass on TV She treasured being a Recess Monitor at CV Starr – she loved to organize kickball and other games for the kids and had a great time joining in on the fun. Trying her best to stay healthy, she’d stop at the gym after work to work out.

Angelina is survived by her husband James; her daughters, Debra (Tony) Medina of Brewster, NY and Jeannine Carr of Larchmont, NY; her grandchildren Antonio, Madison, Ava, and Lucas Medina, of Brewster, NY and Hudson McCarthy of Larchmont, NY as well as a brother, Anthony (Eileen) Romeo of Rowayton, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:30am. Visitation was held at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Ave., Brewster, NY on Sunday, November 6 from 1pm to 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angelina’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.