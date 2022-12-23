Ángel Di María postpones retirement from international football with Argentina

Ángel Di María may have changed his decision to retire from international football. Like Leo Messi, Di María would be interested in staying a little longer with the Albiceleste in order to enjoy the status of being a world champion. According to journalist Gaston Edul, the Juventus player will continue to wear the blue and white of his country.

Argentina are still enjoying theirs World Cup-winning Celebrations and while many of the Veterans were expected to call it a day on the international front, winning the World Cup may have put the brakes on that decision. While Messi was the first to announce that he would remain available to Lionel Scaloni in the future, Di María has now reportedly made the same decision. The Albiceleste’s next match is scheduled for the next FIFA matchday between 20-28 March 2023, where the Champions will be seen wearing the three stars for the first time with Messi and Di María now set to be involved.

At 34 years of age, Di María remains one of the Pillars on which the ‘Scaloneta’ was built. The player from Rosario played a key role in this year’s World Cup success, unlocking the game against the Netherlands and scoring in the final against France. Argentina’s golden generation can continue to entertain the country for a couple more months, or years, to come. While Messi was clear that he would not make it to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, there is still a chance that he could play in the 2024 Copa America in Ecuador.