Ange Postecoglou Aims Dig At Rangers Over Obvious Handball

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed there would have been an uproar os Rangers were awarded the penalty Celtic were in the old firm game on Monday.

An 88th minute equalizer from Kyogo Furuhashi ensured Celtic earned a 2-2 draw at Ibrox, leaving them nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

While Ange Postecoglou will be pleased not to lose to their biggest rivals, he and Celtic fans were left Furious with a penalty decision that went against them.

Trailing 2-1 in the 63rd minute, Celtic were denied a penalty when Carl Starfelt’s shot hit the hand of Connor Goldson, who had his hands raised.

Some people say Goldson’s handball wasn’t a penalty because if the ball is hit towards a player from a very short distance, putting their hands up instinctively to protect their face is allowed. The problem is that Goldson clearly puts his hands up before Starfelt kicks the ball. pic.twitter.com/jkLRTOd7g1 — OzricAurora52🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁿 January 4, 2023

Ange Postecoglou Slams Penalty Decision

Despite appeals from the Celtic players and Ange Postecoglou, the referee ignored their protests and the game continued.

The referee John Beaton appeared to immediately dismiss appeals for a penalty, despite VAR being available to use.

Four days after the incident Ange Postecoglou is still furious his side were not given a penalty. Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, he made reference to the problems VAR has brought to the Scottish Premiership since it was introduced earlier this season.

There was also a cheeky dig at Celtic’s rivals.

When I look at the introduction of VAR, and the decisions that have gone against us in particular, there’s zero chance that’s going to even up between now and the end of the year. It’s remarkable that we have had at least three major decisions go against us. We can just say that it comes down to interpretation or whatever people want to say. But I guarantee you if that game finished two all, and it was Rangers that were denied that decision, the talk this week would be this is a title defining decision. The fact that it wasn’t because we still got a result, as we have in all the other games, whether that was in Tynecastle or at home when other decisions have gone against us, does not mean we should ignore it.”

As we have seen in the Premier League in recent seasons, VAR has caused plenty of controversy.

While it’s still relatively new in Scottish football, it hasn’t been short of drama, with Celtic at plenty of the controversy so far.

