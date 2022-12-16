Aneyas Williams Commitment Preview: Dynamic 2024 Running Back Ready To Announce His Decision

Arguably the most versatile running backs in the 2024 recruiting class – Hannibal (Mo.) High School standout Aneyas Williams – is set to make his college commitment known on Friday. The 5-10, 195-pound athlete will announce his decision at 7 PM ET. Williams is viewed as one of the more well-rounded running backs in the nation, boasting an incredible combination of patience, explosiveness, physicality and versatility out of the backfield.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button