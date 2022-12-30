Andy’s Player Ratings: Wigan Athletic 1-4 Sunderland – Lads turn on the style in the second half!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Should probably have done better with the Wigan goal, saved the initial shot but spilled it right into Keane’s path. Had very little else to do.

Bailey Wright (C): 7/10

Started in the middle of defense and got the better of any Wigan attackers that came near him.

Dan Ballard: 9/10

Another great display at the back, can also play a bit and is not afraid to get forward.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Played on the left tonight and looked as comfortable as he does in every other position on the pitch. Made one mistake and immediately rectified it.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Didn’t let anything get past him all night, got an assist for the opener and got stuck in all night. Laid a marker down to McClean with a Fantastic hard but fair tackle.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Not a lot of attacking Threat by Clarke today as he played a bit Deeper but worked hard and got up and down the line.

Dan Neil: 9/10

Was top class tonight, kept possession well and had quite a few runs forward but also won his fair share of tackles and interceptions.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

A Metronome in the middle of the pitch, kept the team ticking and always available for a pass from a teammate. Maybe tired a little before he went off but didn’t look particularly rusty after injury lay-off.

Abdullah Ba: 8/10

Very good today in a more advanced position than we’ve seen him before, made some really good driving runs up the middle of the pitch. Unlucky not to score after following up his own pass to Amad.

Amad: 8/10

Another superb display by Amad, looked like he had a bit of trouble with the ball at feet at times due to the dodgy pitch but he was a class above the Wigan players and WHAT A GOAL.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Scored the opener after getting on the end of Hume’s cross, also drove a good pass to Amad when the Man Utd loanee hit the crossbar but I found him a bit frustrating today, couldn’t make the ball stick up top, and had a chance to make it two after being played in by Neil but a very poor Touched saw the opportunity squandered.

Substitutes

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Came on and wasted no time in putting us 2-1 up, albeit from the penalty spot.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Ran Wigan ragged when he came onto the pitch, won the penalty, scored the third and was involved in the fourth.

Alex Pritchard: N/A

Came on, watched us score, went off again.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Did well when he came on, won the ball often and played it simple to allow our Flair players to play.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Probably should have won us a penalty after skinning a Wigan defender and crossing for Stewart, only for the defender to handball it.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Amad will probably get the Headlines but there were a number of players who could have got this Tonight but Neil was Instrumental throughout. His bit of play in the build-up to Roberts’ goal was class, but he put in a shift defensively all game and looked back to his best in an attacking sense as the game wore on.