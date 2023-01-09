Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s – Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!

Jacob Carney: 5/10

He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal.

Callum Wilson: 5/10

Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.

Ben Crompton: 5/10

Similar to Wilson, really struggled when Boro attacked the right of our defence.

Nathan Newall: 5/10

Battled away out of position on the left of central defense, rather than his usual left back.

Connor Pye: 6/10

The pick of our defenders, looked a bright spot on the left hand side.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Had a good effort from the edge of the box saved by Boro’s ‘keeper. Spread the ball about well and quick to put a tackle in but like most of his teammates, unable to give much in the way of protection to the back four.

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Typically tidy on the ball but as the more experienced member of the squad, he has to be protecting that back four more.

Ellis Taylor (C): 6/10

Did not provide the struggling Wilson any protection and struggled to get involved in the first half, improved after the break in an attacking sense and got himself on the scoresheet.

Ben Middlemas: 5/10

Unable to provide a spark playing just behind Gardiner.

Michael Spellman: 7/10

Showed some pace on the left wing, got a goal back earlier in the second half and helped out his left back. Made one really good burst forward in the first half and played a good ball that Gardiner was unable to get on the end of.

Harry Gardiner: 5/10

Very isolated up top and Landed awkwardly after competing for a ball which cut his game short.

Substitutes

Ethan Moore: 8/10

Showed quick footwork and good movement from as soon as he entered the pitch, crossing for Spellman’s goal and was a Threat for the entire second half, got a deserved goal when he tapped in Sunderland’s third.

Caden Kelly: 8/10

Made a difference when he came on, played a Sublime ball to Taylor for his goal and scored a couple himself, including a well hit volley from the edge of the box.

Oliver Bainbridge: 6/10

Came on for Pye and like his fellow left back, did OK.

Marshall Burke: 6/10

Came on for Rigg as the goals were flowing and, like Rigg and Sohna, unable to Stem the tide defensively but played well going forward.

Man of the Match: Ethan Moore

Moore and Kelly both stood out following their arrival off the bench and either could have been our man of the match but I’m going to give it to Moore. The 18-year-old caused problems immediately, set up Spellman for a goal soon after coming on and got on the end of a loose ball after Taylor’s shot was saved.