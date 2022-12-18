Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant Announces 2022 Grantees

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant has announced its 2022 grantees. The New York–based organization will distribute a total of $695,000 to twenty Writers working across three categories—Articles, Books, and Short-Form Writing. Each will receive between $15,000 and $50,000. The grant program is meant to sustain critical writing about contemporary art and to ensure that such writing remains a valued way of engaging with the visual arts.

“The Writers receiving Arts Writers Grants this year address an immensely rich terrain of subjects, ranging from representations of race and violence by artists to art’s relationship to eco-activism, labor politics, and community formation, to name but a few,” said Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant director Pradeep Dalal. “With many locally based publication Venues folding, national Newspapers reducing their arts coverage and staff, and university presses relying on authors to find additional support for the publication of their books, the need for support for critical art writing has never been more urgent.”

Among the grantees in the Articles category are Sarah Cooper, for her From PersonA to Personality: Edit deAk’s Programs of Performance, Language, and Image, 1974–1980,” and Xueli Wang, for her “Poetics of Interiority in Asian American Photography. Simone Browne received support for her book Black Artists and the Disruption of Surveillanceabout artworks that reckon with the surveillance that is a part of Black life, while Joshua Javier Guzmán got funding for his Brown Exposures: Queer Photography and the Literary Aperturea volume experimental Latinx and queer punk photography and writing between 1979 and 1995. Tausif Noor, Natasha Marie Llorens, and Tina Rivers Ryan, all Artforum contributors, were honored in the Short-Form Writing category.

A full list of 2022 grantees is below.

Articles

Sarah Cooper, “From PersonA to Personality: Edit deAk’s Programs of Performance, Language, and Image, 1974–1980”

Pepper Stetler, “Bringing the Outside In: The Creative Growth Art Center”

Xueli Wang, “Poetics of Interiority in Asian American Photography”

Books

Simone Browne, Black Artists and the Disruption of Surveillance

Derrais Carter, The Sugar Shack: A Cultural Life

Youngmin Choe, Craft Media: Materiality, Mediation, and the Decompression of Compressed Modernity

Terri Francis, Make that Art!: Kevin Jerome Everson’s Body of Work

Joshua Javier Guzman, Brown Exposures: Queer Photography and the Literary Aperture

Pablo Larios, Remote Working

Claudia Costa Pederson, Mexican Art and Technology Ecologies, the Posthuman, New Worlds, and Politics

Short-Form Writing

Emily Christensen

Janyce Denise Glasper

Alex A. Jones

Natasha Marie Llorens

Joanne McNeil

Minh Nguyen

Tausif Noor

Stacy Elaine Pratt

Seph Rodney

Tina Rivers Ryan