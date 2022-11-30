Andy Katz’s top 36 for the week of Nov. 28
The college basketball season is officially in full swing. The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) are off to a solid start as well.
With a nice road win over Seton Hall and a split at the Emerald Coast Classic that included an opening-game win over Clemson, the Hawkeyes have demonstrated they are more than capable of playing some of the Big Ten’s best basketball.
Obviously, it didn’t end the way Iowa wanted in the Emerald Coast Classic as TCU won comfortably over the Hawkeyes in the Championship game’s second half. The Horned Frogs wound up topping the Hawkeyes, 79-66, but TCU actually led by as many as 23.
NCAA.com’s college basketball expert Andy Katz puts together his top 36 teams every week with some thoughts on each team. Iowa made that cut last week. Are they a part of the fun this week and what does his full top 36 look like?
