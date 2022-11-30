Andy Katz’s top 36 for the week of Nov. 28

The college basketball season is officially in full swing. The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) are off to a solid start as well.

With a nice road win over Seton Hall and a split at the Emerald Coast Classic that included an opening-game win over Clemson, the Hawkeyes have demonstrated they are more than capable of playing some of the Big Ten’s best basketball.

Obviously, it didn’t end the way Iowa wanted in the Emerald Coast Classic as TCU won comfortably over the Hawkeyes in the Championship game’s second half. The Horned Frogs wound up topping the Hawkeyes, 79-66, but TCU actually led by as many as 23.

NCAA.com’s college basketball expert Andy Katz puts together his top 36 teams every week with some thoughts on each team. Iowa made that cut last week. Are they a part of the fun this week and what does his full top 36 look like?

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, visit Sooners Wire.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register/USA TODAY NETWORK

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK

For more coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes, visit Hawkeyes Wire.

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

For more coverage of the Ohio State Buckeyes, visit Buckeyes Wire.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Michigan Wolverines, visit Wolverines Wire.

Alex Gould/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Michigan State Spartans, visit Spartans Wire.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Wisconsin Badgers, visit Badgers Wire.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Auburn Tigers, visit Auburn Wire.

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the North Carolina Tar Heels, visit Tar Heels Wire.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide, visit Roll Tide Wire.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Arkansas Razorbacks, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Tennessee Volunteers, visit Vols Wire.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

For more coverage of the Texas Longhorns, visit Longhorns Wire.

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button