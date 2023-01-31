Andrus Leads Men’s Golf at Arizona Intercollegiate with an Even-Par 72

TUCSON, Ariz. – Jeffrey Andrus shot an even-par 72 to lead the Central Michigan men’s golf team on Monday during the first round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club.

The Chippewas posted a 300 team score during Monday’s opening round on the par 72, 7,072-yard layout. Play was suspended because of Darkness during the second round with all 83 players on the course.

Second-round play is scheduled to resume at 11 am ET on Tuesday. The third and final round of the 54-hole event will follow.

The Chippewas are in their first year of varsity competition after a 37-year hiatus.

The 15-team Thunderbirds Intercollegiate features a strong field that includes No. 11-ranked Texas A&M, No. 22 Arizona, and No. 49 SMU along with Power-5 conference representatives California, Iowa State and West Virginia.

CMU, with an all-freshman lineup, was in 15thth place after the first round, two shots behind West Virginia and three behind St. Mary’s (Calif).

Texas A&M, which is led by 2022 US Amateur Champion Sam Bennett, posted a first-round 18-under 270 for a five-shot lead over Brigham Young. Arizona (276) was third.

Andrus shot 35 on the front 9, recording an eagle on the par 5, 513-yard fifth hole. His opening-round card included the eagle, two birdies, and four bogeys. He was among a group tied for 39th.

Also for CMU, Orlando Coons shot 75, Ethan Jaehn carded a 76, and Philippe Yturralde signed for a 77. Coons and Yturralde recorded a team-high three birdies apiece.

Johnny Walker of Arizona shot an 8-under 64 and held a one-shot lead after round 1 over Zac Jones of Brigham Young. Thirty-eight players were under par in the first round.