Andrew’s Week 8 NFL Picks

Week 7 Recap: 6-7 ATS (49-52-1 Overall, 48.0%)

I got murdered in the 1 pm time slot last week but came back to life in time for the afternoon and evening games to save the week and finish near .500. My Twitter Picks are 17-11 now, after a 3-1 week last week that included two Outright underdog wins yet again.

This is another week where there are a bunch of short lines. Every time this happens I have a bad week because it’s much harder to pick short lines. Any line less than a field goal often doesn’t come into play, so picking short lines is a lot like picking teams to win straight up, and that is almost always a losing proposition in the NFL. The way to succeed in actually betting on the NFL is to remember that all the teams are super close in talent, so if the book wants to give you free points you take them, even when the game seems impossible. Take as an example the Steelers traveling to Philadelphia this week. How does Pittsburgh keep it close? I have no idea, but I like having an extra 10+ points in my back pocket when trying to pick a game.

I was hoping that for the season I would be above 50% picking all the games on the calendar. I still can be, I’m awfully close. But, even if that doesn’t succeed, I’m happy that the Picks I would actually put money on have been doing better, including lots of underdogs winning outright, which proves my point above. Every week in the NFL a team wins that no one had given a chance.