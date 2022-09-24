Andrew’s Week 3 NFL Picks

(Photo: @wreckthisleague, USA TODAY Sports)

Week 2 Recap: 9-7 ATS (17-15 Overall)

Week Two was a stronger effort, but I failed on both Monday night games and that brought me back down close to 50%. Let’s see if we can finally string together some consistency this week. As compared to last week, this week definitely has more interesting games, with a few marquee matchups as well. There’s also much greater diversity in the lines which makes the games more fun to predict.

Let’s talk about live dogs for a minute because there are a few in the league right now, and it’s a great way to approach a week like this. A live dog is a team that you assess has a chance of Outright winning the game. Typically a live dog has a strong enough offense that you can often earn a late cover if they score in garbage time, even if they aren’t able to pull off the upset. Looking at this week’s slate, three teams jump out to me as live dogs, the Lions, the Jaguars, and the Dolphins. I’ll add that the Jets are approaching live dog status (if Joe Flacco continues to play well) and the Falcons would normally be on this list, but they’re not underdogs this week. With live dogs, you’re buying that even though the team is outmatched, they’ll be in the game because of their offense, and they might even win. As a result, depending on how you like to bet, putting a little bit on the Moneyline at longer odds can be a Worthwhile strategy.

Without any further ado, let’s dig in to this week’s games. Fall weather has arrived, and the Browns have already played, so we can settle in and just be NFL fans for a weekend. RedZone for 7+ hours on Sunday, Let’s do it!