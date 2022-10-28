Andrews leads FLC golf at fall finale – The Durango Herald

Andrews places 19th at RJGA South Central Shootout

Traejan Andrews’ 19th-place finish led the Fort Lewis College men’s golf team in its final fall tournament, the Ruidoso Junior Golf Association South Central Shootout at the Butterfield Trails Golf Course in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Skyhawks captured an 11th-place finish as a team with a 622 on the scorecard, beating out Arkansas-Fort Smith in 12th with a team total of 625 (325, 300) and falling just behind Lubbock Christian in 10th with a 617 (312 , 305).

Colorado Mesa won the team title, shooting a combined 596 (316, 280), 20 strokes over par to capture its first tournament win in over eight years.

Alec Williams from Westminster College (Utah) and Travis Robbie of New Mexico Junior College tied for the individual title. Shooting a 141 each, the duo finished three strokes under par.

Andrews tied for 19th with Braxton Floyd of Lubbock Christian and Matt Jackman of Saint Mary’s (Texas) to lead FLC. Andrews put a 151 on the scorecard, finishing with a 74 (+2) in round one and a 77 (+5) in the final round.

Round 1 (314, +26)

Playing an unknown course, Fort Lewis had its share of struggles in Round 1. The Skyhawks were able to land an eagle, but just eight birdies made it difficult to break par. As a team, FLC landed 29 bogeys, seven double bogeys and one triple bogey.

Round 2 (308, +20)

Fort Lewis improved in the second round, but still struggled to fight off the bogeys and make par. The Skyhawks made one more eagle and were able to improve to 14 birdies. Difficulties continued for the team, however, and 25 bogeys, seven double bogeys, a single triple and a quadruple bogey held Fort Lewis above par.

The Skyhawks will now take some time off before returning for the Championship season in the spring.