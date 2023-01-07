Andrew Wiggins’ Status For Magic-Warriors Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: “Andrew Wiggins (illness) listed probable for Saturday.”

The former first-overall pick has missed the last 15 games.

Before getting injured, Wiggins was in the middle of a productive season with averages of 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is also shooting 51.1% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range.

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors have been playing much better over the last few weeks.

They had been on a five-game winning streak before losing 122-119 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference and have a 20-19 record in 39 games.

At home, they have been sensational, going 17-3 in the 20 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-25 record in 39 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 4-13 in the 17 games they have played on the road away from Orlando, Florida.

In November, the Magic defeated the Warriors (at home) 130-129.

Wiggins played 33 minutes and had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.