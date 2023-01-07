Andrew Wiggins’ Status For Magic-Warriors Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: “Andrew Wiggins (illness) listed probable for Saturday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button