Andrew Wiggins’ new 3-point shooting goal for the Warriors’ 2022-23 NBA season

One of Andrew Wiggins’ biggest goals in the NBA wasn’t achieved in his first seven years in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he reached it three years later with the Warriors when he was crowned an NBA Champion for the first time in his career last season.

After finally holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his hands after a stellar postseason performance, Wiggins was still hungry for more.

He instantly set a new goal for himself for the 2022-23 NBA season: Making the NBA All-Defensive team.

Now, 24 games into the 2022-23 season, Wiggins has yet another objective in mind.

The 27-year-old forward is averaging 19.1 points on 51.1 shooting from the field and 45.0 percent from deep, and staying above 40 percent from 3-point range is something he’s working towards.

“I want to be above it,” Wiggins said on shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line. “That’s what I aim for. I feel like once you get past 40, people look at you differently when it comes to 3-point shooting. That’s what I strive for. That’s why I work out, shoot a lot of reps, to prepare myself for the game.”

Wiggins dropped a game-high and season-high 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and made eight of his 10 shots from behind the arc in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center. Just incredible.

“I feel good, my shot feels good,” Wiggins told reporters after the game. “I’m reppin’ it out in practice, getting a lot of shots up in practice, [I have to] stay consistent with it.”

Steph Curry. Klay Thompson. Damian Lillard. Devin Booker. Trae Young.

All guys who come to mind when you think of great 3-point shooters. But Wiggins might need to be inserted into the conversation.

Over his last nine years in the league, Wiggins hasn’t completed a season shooting 40 percent or better from deep. But two of his best 3-point shooting seasons have come with the Warriors.

It’s still early in the season, but Wiggins is definitely trending in the right direction of accomplishing his latest goal.

