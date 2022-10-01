Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2023 NFL Draft guard class isn’t exactly chock full of elite talent, but there are quality players nonetheless. Entering his sixth collegiate season and fifth as a starter, where does Andrew Vorhees’ Scouting report fall among his peers?

Andrew Vorhees NFL draft profile

Hailing from Kingsburg, California, Vorhees played both offensive and defensive tackle in high school. He earned all-district honors in his final two years, culminating in a three-star Recruit Billing in the 247Sports Composite.

Being from the West Coast, nearly every Pac-12 program sought Vorhees’ services, but USC received his signature prior to his senior campaign. Six years later, Vorhees has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is working on a Master’s in communications management. They even married in 2018, highlighting his level of maturity.

Across his career, the USC OL has played in 48 games (and counting), with 25 starts at right guard, 12 at left guard, and four at left tackle. Vorhees is as experienced as they come, but how does that translate to his professional prospects?

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line School: USC

USC Current Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior Height/Weight: 6’6″, 325 pounds

Andrew Vorhees Scouting report

Vorhees has been a staple on the USC offensive line for some time. And while he will be an older prospect (24-year-old rookie) in the 2023 NFL Draft, there is a lot to like about his overall profile. Let’s delve into his positives, negatives, and where he should hear his name called next April.

Where Vorhees wins

The first thing you see when watching Vorhees’ tape is his physical demeanor. He’s always looking for work as a pass or run blocker and comes equipped with a hot motor. The USC OL is a Menace in the ground game, using his opponent’s momentum against them. It’s not uncommon to see Vorhees on top of the defensive lineman when the whistle blows.

Although his arm length isn’t exceptional, Vorhees has a wide 6’6″ frame with functional lower body strength. They can effectively pool, turn, and seal in the ground game, and moving to the second level isn’t an issue. His grip and core strength allow him to move Defenders against their will, even if he doesn’t win instantly with leverage.

And in pass pro, that combination affords an entrenched anchor. Vorhees has flashed the ability to reset his hands to regain leverage. Additionally, he has excellent movement skills at guard, which he exhibited when starting at left tackle in 2021. While he shouldn’t be viewed as an OT prospect, Vorhees does have the athleticism, light feet, and frame to be considered an emergency depth piece there.

That versatility will undoubtedly attract scouts, especially when you add in Vorhees’ vast experience. The USC OL is a dependable and consistent presence, as you’ll rarely find him on the ground. And if he is, it’s because he put a defender there.

Technique-wise, Vorhees has some things to clean up, but he keeps his head up, Surveying for possible threats. Furthermore, he bends at the knees, not the waist, and rarely lunges, keeping his weight behind his toes.

Vorhees’ areas for improvement

For a fifth-year senior, the USC OL is surprisingly unpolished. He gets away with it at the college level due to his tools, but that won’t fly in the NFL. Vorhees’ hands are consistently inconsistent, striking opponents wherever they may. In fact, he frequently finds his hands on an opponent’s shoulders rather than inside their frame.

Part of that result is due to his flared-out elbows. It’s not something you’d expect from a player of Vorhees’ tenure, but his elbows are often outside his frame rather than tucked inside. This leads to wide punches — which looks like he catches opponents — and exposes his chest.

With his average length, longer-limbed defensive linemen can quickly take advantage (see: Utah’s Xavier Carlton vs. Vorhees last year). Vorhees does much better with one-hand strikes, but that dilutes his overall power when working downfield and opens a shoulder for DL ​​to control.

As for footwork, it is similarly underwhelming. Vorhees is light on his feet with excellent balance, but he gets too tall on occasion and finds his feet under his torso. At 6’6″, Vorhees will naturally struggle to win the leverage battle. However, he could do a better job of being patient and keeping his feet active. After conceding yardage, it’s not always easy for him to reset his base and Anchor down.

Moreover, his base can Widen when dealing with Quicker DTs that don’t allow him to flip his hips, diminishing his strength. And against stunts and twists, he must improve his awareness as he can be late to pick up assignments.

Plus, there is the matter of his age and a 2019 foot surgery that ended his season. Outside of that injury, Vorhees has been rather healthy, but it deserves attention. Overall, Vorhees’ lack of refinement can be viewed in two ways. On the one hand, it’s a cause for hope, as he is already an NFL-caliber guard without NFL-level technique. On the other hand, 2022 is his fifth year starting. Why hasn’t he vastly improved?

Current draft projection for USC OL Andrew Vorhees

Vorhees is like a Bowl of Cheerios for breakfast — it gets the job done but doesn’t excite like waffles, pancakes, or french toast. But simply getting the job done is an underrated trait. How many players have we seen go in the top 10 with otherworldly physical tools that flame out Quicker than candles on a birthday cake?

High-floor, low-ceiling prospects don’t receive lofty draft picks but often stick around longer. That’s the mold the USC OL fits into. His lack of length, elite short-area athleticism, and overwhelming strength limit his potential, and he may never be a “set it and forget it” starter. But what Vorhees brings as a versatile and experienced depth option that can fill multiple positions in a pinch is valuable.

All told, Vorhees should hear his name called in the early Day 3 range — the sweet spot for his profile. And with proper seasoning, who knows, maybe Vorhees can crack a starting lineup early on. After all, adding just a bit of sugar to Cheerios makes it substantially tastier.