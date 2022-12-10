Andrew Luck gives Jim Harbaugh a ‘massive thank you’ during the College Football Hall of Fame speech

One of Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s best pupils was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this week, former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.

Harbaugh called Luck a “brother” in 2019 and one of the all-time favorite players he’s ever coached. And for good reason.

Luck had an incredible career for the Cardinal, throwing for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns, and winning the Pac-10 Player of the Year Award twice.

Luck was a two-time Heisman runner-up and the 2011 Orange Bowl MVP after throwing four touchdowns in the win over Virginia Tech. That win gave Stanford a program-record 12 wins and marked Jim Harbaugh’s last game as their head coach. Harbaugh was hired by the San Francisco 49ers days later.

At the 64th Annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner, Luck thanked his coaches throughout his life, saying “your impact is immeasurable”.

Luck spoke of his Stanford experience, and mentioned Harbaugh first.

“My Stanford experience was no exception. It was littered with exceptional coaches. A massive, massive thank you to them, starting with Coach Harbaugh who was the first head coach.”

Luck went on to thank many others including former Stanford head Coach David Shaw, former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton, and Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, all of whom were on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford.

“You helped shape an amazing experience for an 18-year-old setting foot on campus, I’ll forever be indebted to you guys.”

Luck finished his speech with more thankfulness, saying the induction is “the football Honor of a lifetime”.

Luck would ultimately become the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and would play with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2018 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Luck, now retired, is living the family life with his wife and children and still has an infectious personality that embodies the trait of positivity.

I’m covering the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Las Vegas. Here is Andrew Luck with his parents and daughter. He’s definitely enjoying life after football. pic.twitter.com/03GwPqAigS — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 6, 2022

