Andrew Gutman Delivers ‘Perfect’ Goal To Give Atlanta United First-Ever Win Over Seattle

Seattle got a chance in the 32nd minute but came up empty. Midfielder Alex Roldan sent in a cross from the right side and forward Jordan Morris connected and put a header on goal. Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo came up with a big save, with some help from the post, to preserve Atlanta United’s first-half clean sheet.

Toward the end of the half, midfielder Marcelino Moreno replaced Rossetto.

Second half – Seattle Sounders equalize, Edwin Mosquera makes his debut, Andrew Gutman delivers the game-winner

Pineda made his first second-half substitution in the 65th minute, sending on Franco Ibarra for Cisneros.

In the 68th minute, Seattle equalized. A short cross from the end line found midfielder Cristian Roldan inside a crowded box. Ibarra initially slid to block the first shot, but the rebound returned right to Roldan in the center of the box. The second time, they didn’t miss and evened the match at 1-1.

Edwin Mosquera made his club debut, coming on as a substitute in the second half. The Colombian Winger signed with Atlanta United during the secondary transfer window and joined the club this past week. They entered the match for McFadden. Defender Andrew Gutman also came on as a second-half sub, replacing Santiago Sosa.

Supporters got a look at Mosquera’s speed when he was part of a great look for the home side. Atlanta’s backline cleared the ball from a Seattle corner kick, creating a fast transition play. Thiago Almada pushed the ball up-field and found Mosquera’s run. The Winger tried to get the ball back to Almada near the goal, but his pass went a little too far and Seattle’s goalkeeper snatched it up.

Then, it was Gutman’s moment. During second half stoppage time, the defender received a pass from Moreno well outside the box. They squared up and cracked a shot. The left-footed Strike sailed into the upper right corner without a contest from the keeper.

The goal was Gutman’s first for Atlanta United and his first MLS goal since October 2021. The game-winner sealed three big points for Atlanta United and the club’s first-ever win over Seattle in the fifth all-time meeting. The three points bring Atlanta one point off the Eastern Conference playoff line heading into the Saturday night.