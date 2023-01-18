Andrew Dresner Named Stony Brook Football Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

STONY BROOK, NY – Stony Brook football head coach Chuck Priore has announced the hiring of Andrew Dresner as the Seawolves’ Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Dresner joins the Stony Brook staff following a five-year stint at fellow CAA Football conference member Maine, where he spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

“With the hiring of Andrew Dresner , we get one of the bright young coaches around the Northeast to join our staff as our Offensive coordinator. Andrew is creative, had great success at the University of Maine, and will help lead us to success here at Stony Brook,” said Coach Priore as he discussed the hiring of Coach Dresner.

While at Maine, the Black Bears’ offense ranked within the top five of the CAA in scoring in four out of Dresner’s five seasons on staff. In 2019 and the spring of 2021, Maine’s passing offense ranked No. 1 in the CAA under Dresner’s tutelage. In 2019, the Black Bears recorded over 5,000 yards of offense and set a school record with 3,558 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns while Dresner oversaw the offense.

“As a Veteran of the CAA Football conference I know what it takes to win football games week in and week out. Offensively, we’re going to excel in the run game, have an exciting and explosive pass game while preaching ball security. I can’t wait to start working with the coaching staff and developing the players.

Stony Brook provides its student-athletes with a tremendous experience. We offer top notch academics; we play the best football in the FCS as members of the CAA Football conference in an unbeatable location. I’d like to thank Coach Priore and Shawn Heilbron for the opportunity to be a part of the program. Go Seawolves!” said Coach Dresner on taking over as the Seawolves’ Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Dresner’s leadership was on full display when he was tabbed Maine’s interim head coach in December 2021. During that time, the Black Bears were able to bring in a high-level early signing class and retain key pieces of their roster prior to the 2022 campaign.

During his time at Maine, Dresner assisted in the development of three student-athletes who went on to sign professional contracts in the NFL and CFL. The trio of Earnest Edwards (Rams), Andre Miller (Giants), and Liam Dobson (Blue Bombers) shone under Dresner’s guidance as he helped them prepare for the next level.

This past season, Maine ranked second in the country in red zone offense (29/30 with 26 touchdowns), fourth in fewest interceptions thrown (six INTs on 368 passes thrown), and fifth in fewest turnovers (nine in 739 total plays). In CAA play, the Black Bears were first in the conference in red zone offense, third down offense, and fewest turnovers, and they ranked third in rushing offense (175.4 yards per game).

While at Maine, Dresner coached 16 All-CAA Football selections, nine of which came over the past two seasons. One of those 16 all-league players was quarterback Joe Fagnano, who was an All-Conference selection in the spring 2021 season and in 27 games tallied 5,655 yards passing and 46 touchdown passes. On the ground, they accounted for 535 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Before being promoted to Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach in January 2019, Dresner began his tenure at Maine as the wide receivers Coach ahead of the historic 2018 campaign. In 2018, he helped lead Maine to a CAA Championship and FCS Final Four appearance.

Prior to his time in Orono, Dresner served as the Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach at Pace University from January 2017 until March 2018. At Pace, he helped guide the team to its best record in a decade as the team increased its points per game average by 50 percent. While in Pleasantville, he coached three All-Conference selections and the first 1,000-yard rusher in program history.

Dresner spent four seasons on staff at Merrimack College before making the move to Pace. While at Merrimack, Dresner served as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to pass game and recruiting coordinator for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

At Merrimack, Dresner guided All-American Jere Brown to the top 12 national rankings in receiving yards and catches per game. He also mentored All-American quarterback Joe Clancy to a Northeast-10 record 4,000 yards passing and 48 touchdowns. Clancy was named a Harlon Hill finalist after leading the Nation in virtually every passing category at the Division II level.

Early in his career, Dresner spent a year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute as the quarterbacks coach after starting his career on staff at his alma mater, Union College for two seasons.

Dresner played three seasons at Union College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in 2010. In 2016, Dresner obtained a Master of Science in Management from Merrimack.

For an inside look at the Seawolves football program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.