Andrew Copp’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Sharks, 3-2

DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime Tuesday and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

Ville Husso made 26 saves and the Red Wings improved to 20-18-6.

Copp scored on a rebound off the pad of goaltender James Reimer after Michael Rasmussen took the puck to the net after a face-off. It was Copp’s fifth goal of the season.

Adam Erne and Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin registered an assist for his 400th career point.

Each team scored twice in the second period after a scoreless first.

Erne, from the slot, tipped in a long shot by Larkin at 2:17 for his sixth goal of the season.

Timo Meier tied it at 7:58 on a wraparound that banked in off Husso’s left pad.

Rasmussen put the Red Wings back on top at 16:29, scoring his eighth goal on a shot from the lower edge of the face-off circle.

The Red Wings were scrambling in their own zone in the Waning seconds, unable to get the Puck out and the Sharks capitalized. Logan Couture scored with six seconds remaining on a shot from a sharp able after Husso had lost his stick.

The Red Wings visit Montreal Thursday and the New York Islanders Friday in their first fathers trip since before the pandemic. Then they’re off the ice for eight days, a combination of their bye week and the All-Star break.