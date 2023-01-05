Andretti: Proud to have GM and Cadillac to pursue our F1 goal

The Andretti Formula 1 team entry bid has received a massive boost with General Motors joining forces with Michael and Mario for the venture.

The Andrettis have been lobbying hard for almost two years, seeking to be the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid with universal support, but notably current teams are reluctant to allow the Americans a slice of the financial pie.

That is about to change it seems in the wake of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem opening the door to potential bids. Now, a few days later, Andretti Global have fired off their next Salvo to gain admission.

Announcing the deal today, along with Cadillac’s parent company General Motors, Andretti said: “We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next. I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula 1 and can bring value to the series and our partners.

“I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a Legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our Motorsport passions and Dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.”

Ben Sulayem was quick to welcome the Andretti bid on Twitter: “I welcome the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership and the FIA ​​looks forward to further discussions on the FIA ​​F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process.”

Hard to see FIA ​​rejecting the combined Andretti Cadillac F1 entry

The F1 governing body added in a statement: “The FIA ​​is exploring the Expressions of Interest process and we will provide a further update in the near future. Today’s news from the United States is further proof of the popularity and growth of Formula 1.

“It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global. Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi.”

The team will be US-based, out of the $200-million facility being built in Indiana, there will also be support from the UK. General Motors president Mark Reuss said the Andretti Cadillac partnership had yet to come up with an official name for the team.

Reuss added: “Today is the first step of what we hope to be the historic entry of General Motors into F1. It’s very, very exciting for us to be with Andretti and if given the opportunity, GM and Cadillac will compete with the very best at the very highest levels with passion and Integrity that will continue to elevate the sport for the FIA ​​and race fans around the world.”

Should the Andretti Cadillac entry get the nod to be the 11th team of this generation, it will also become the 165th F1 team to compete at the highest level.