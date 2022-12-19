Andres Cantor’s World Cup final goal call is perfection

Sometimes the right person is in the right place at the right time, and everything works out perfectly.

Well, we’re not talking about Leo Messi here. We’re talking about a different legend, a different GOAT. Announcer Andrés Cantor, a native of Argentina, has produced so many Incredible Moments behind a microphone in his career. They might never have another like his call when Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty kick Nestled into the back of the net as the Albiceleste won their third World Cup, defeating France on penalties after an incredible 3-3 draw.

Cantor was at Lusail Stadium, calling the game in his inimitable fashion for Telemundo. His trademark gooooooooooooool call sounded six times in an Unreal final that saw Messi and Kylian Mbappé both giving everything to bring their respective countries a third World Cup title.

The unfathomable 120 minutes couldn’t settle this final, though, and penalties were needed. While kicks from the mark might not exactly be soccer — they’re more a soccer-adjacent activity — but they do heighten the drama in the sport to a nerve-shredding level.

If you want someone to narrate a drama involving an eight-foot by 24-foot, a size five ball, and some folks on a big swath of green, you won’t find someone better than Cantor. And to add to the moment, Argentina — his Argentina — was on their last chance to make sure Messi got his hands on the World Cup trophy.

France had missed two attempts, while Argentina were perfect after three rounds. While France scored again, the game was there to be finished as Montiel stepped to the spot.

“Montiel…Montiel GOOOOOOOL!” Cried Cantor, already hoarse from a game that surely put him through the wringer. “GOOOOOOOL! Argentina champion! Argentina Campeón del mundo!”

Cantor, filled with emotion, repeated that phrase — “Argentina Champions of the world!” for anyone who needs a translationthough in this case the sound and the moment probably already helped any non-Spanish speaker figure it out — three more times for emphasis before changing up to “Argentina es Campeón del mundo!”

Cantor then transitioned to late Argentina greats, including Diego Maradona, who were on the 1978 and 1986 World Cup-winning teams, saying they “did it from the sky!”

“It couldn’t be done in any other way if it wasn’t by suffering,” said Cantor, and who would know more about that then Argentine soccer fans?

This is a team that has come close so many times since 1986: four different Copa América final defeats in the last 18 years, three on penalty kicks. Heartbreaking World Cup defeats on an 85th minute penalty (1990) final, or an impossible 90th minute goal from Dennis Bergkamp (1998), more penalties after having lead late in regulation (2006), an extra time goal breaking a 0-0 draw ( 2014), or a wild 4-3 loss to France (2018).

Even at this World Cup, it was always difficult for Argentina. After a shock upset loss to Saudi Arabia, they had to beat Mexico and Poland to Escape Group C. They completely dominated Australia in the round of 16 for around 75 minutes, only to give up an own goal and have a terrifying wait through immense pressure to get past the Socceroos. They lead the Netherlands 2-0 and seemed to be strolling to a win, only to concede in the 83rd minute and in the 11th minute of regulation stoppage time, forcing them to sweat it out on penalty kicks.

While they managed to beat Croatia pretty easily, the final again required suffering: Argentina went up 2-0, watched the lead slip away in 93 seconds, took the lead again only for France to equalize once more, and sending the match to penalties.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Cantor the master was ready for what came next, and his call is the perfect sign-off for one of the greatest games in the history of the sport.

Watch Cantor’s World Cup goal call