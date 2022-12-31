Andrés Cantor’s Long ‘Goal’ Call Tracker During the 2022 World Cup

World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year.

Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.

From Spain’s 7-0 Rout against Costa Rica to Argentine-American Cantor calling Lionel Messi’s goal vs. Mexico, here’s a look back at some of the best goal calls from the 2022 World Cup so far:

How many “goals” has Andres Cantor called in Qatar?

Cantor has cleared his lungs to deliver 27 World Cup goal celebrations from Qatar to Spanish-speaking audiences around the globe.

What’s the Longest “goal” Cantor has called at the 2022 World Cup?

The longest “goal” that Cantor has called in this year’s World Cup is 43 seconds. After Brazilian forward Richarlison de Andrade scored a goal to make it 3-0 for Brazil against South Korea.

There’s also a tie for the second- Longest “goal” that Cantor has called in Qatar and that is 40 seconds. In the match between the US Men’s National Team and Iran, Christian Pulisic scored the opening – and only – goal for the USA, which garnered a lengthy goal chant from Cantor. A chant that was possibly heard all the way in the United States.

The following day, Mexico’s Luis Chávez scored the second goal for his team on the pitch against Saudi Arabia. Cantor yelled out another 40-second goal chant in celebration of the great free-kick goal.

What’s the shortest “goal” Cantor has called?

While most of Cantor’s “goal” calls are longer in length, there are a few that err on the Shorter side – sometimes being clipped by a VAR check or an offside.

One of his shortest calls Rang out for only three seconds when Álvaro Morata sealed the win and scored Spain’s seventh goal against Costa Rica.

Safe to say that after seven Spectacular goals, even Cantor decides to take a bit of a chant break.

Has Cantor called two goals by the same player in Qatar?

Yes, and it didn’t take very long.

The first player to receive the repeat treatment from Cantor was Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia, who scored both goals for his team against Qatar in the opening match of the World Cup.

Cantor has gone on to call two goals by the same player a few times during the 2022 World Cup.

Ferran Torres got Cantor to give him two goal Celebrations when scoring two of Spain’s aforementioned seven goals against Costa Rica.

Bruno Fernandes, who scored both of Portugal’s goals against Uruguay, also received some Cantor love.

Perhaps the biggest name in the tournament, Lionel Messi, is the lone player to get a Cantor goal call in two separate World Cup games. The first came from a penalty kick that allowed Messi to score the opening goal for Argentina against Saudi Arabia.

The next was a goal scored with a left-footed shot from outside the area in the 2-0 win against Mexico.