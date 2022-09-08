Andrej Stojakovic embraces the shadow of famous NBA father Peja Stojakovic

From Michael Jordan’s son Jeff in 2007, to Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire in ’21, the general mentality among the proverbial heir apparents of NBA royalty is centered on sidestepping their fathers’ colossal shadows and organically formulating their own shape of sorts, no matter what that looks like.

And then there’s Andrej Stojaković.

As the son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković, Andrej overstands the “create my own lane” line of thought, just not to the point of forsaking the diagram that’s smack-dab in his face.

