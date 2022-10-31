Andreas Athanasiou Scores Goal of the Year Candidate For Blackhawks

Andreas Athanasiou scored a goal-of-the-year candidate for the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night in a 4-3 Shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Athanasiou signed a 1 year, $3 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. He has been playing on the Blackhawks’ first line alongside Patrick Kane and Max Domi.

Known for his almost-inhuman speed, Athanasiou was signed to compliment Patrick Kane on the first line. Management knew this was going to be a tough year, but Athanasiou was a signing that could help ease the pain of the rebuild.

Athanasiou was drafted 110th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In five years with Detroit, Athanasiou tallied 83 goals, 71 assists, and 154 points in 294 games. He also scored 30 goals in his last full season with the Red Wings.

At the 2020 NHL trade deadline, Andreas Athanasiou was traded to the Edmonton Oilers. He played just 9 games with Edmonton, scoring only one goal and one assist.

Athanasiou was later signed to a one-year deal by the Los Angeles Kings. The following year, Athanasiou signed another one-year deal with the Kings. In 75 games with the Kings, Athanasiou scored 21 goals and 19 assists, totaling 40 points.

In July of 2022, Andreas Athanasiou signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. So far in 9 games with Chicago, Athanasiou has 3 goals and 2 assists.

After his 30-goal season with Detroit, Athanasiou has been average. He has not scored more than 11 goals in a season since the 2018-19 season.

Coming to Chicago gives Andreas Athanasiou another fresh start. It’s a fresh start that allows him to see top-line minutes alongside a future hall of fame in Patrick Kane.

In the Blackhawks’ ninth game of the season, they were playing the Minnesota Wild in Chicago. Midway into the second period, Athanasiou was set up for a one-on-one break by Patrick Kane.

Athanasiou came into the zone against Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba. They made two moves (one to the forehand and one back to the backhand), crossing up Dumba.

He released a beautiful backhand shot almost falling over, beating Marc-Andre Fleury over his glove hand, scoring what could be the goal of the year.

While it is very early in the season, this could be a candidate for NHL goal of the year.

Hopefully, the Blackhawks’ first line (and the rest of the lines) continue to create highlight reel goals all year long.