Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson to co-host local arts podcast

It’s Dec. 1, San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson Retired after 20 years working the third shift at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

Jan. 10, she will embark on a new arts-focused adventure as co-host of the “Arts for the Health of It” podcast, a production of the local Hearts Need Art nonprofit organization. Sanderson takes over from Richard Wilmore, who started the podcast in 2020 and served as producer and co-host with Catherine Particini.

In weekly episodes, Arts for the Health of It examines what role the arts can play in recovery from personal and societal trauma.

