Andrea Beaty Named Head Volleyball Coach

ST. LOUIS – Former Saint Louis University volleyball student-athlete and Pacific, Mo., native Andrea Beaty has been named head coach of the Billikens’ volleyball program, SLU Director of Athletics Chris May announced.

Beaty spent two years at Saint Louis playing under former coaches Anne Kordes in 2010 and Kent Miller in 2011. She finished her playing career at Missouri State, where she graduated in 2015.

Beaty has had Assistant coaching stints at UTEP, Syracuse and most recently Denver, which included interim head Coach appointments during her time at Denver and Syracuse. Beaty also served for four years as head coach at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington, Mo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea Beaty back to SLU,” May said. “After an exhaustive search that included speaking with high-level coaches, administrators and youth volleyball leaders, it became clear that Andrea will do a Fantastic job as the head Coach of the Billikens. Her infectious attitude and energy will be great assets to Billiken students -athletes and our program.

“Andrea clearly understands our departmental strategic objectives and values ​​and will flourish on our team. Her background in St. Louis from her days as a student-athlete, high school Coach and club Coach will unquestionably help her hit the ground running as the Billiken head coach. We look forward to working with Andrea as we build the volleyball program back to competing for A-10 championships.”

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Chris May, Deputy Director of Athletics Dr. Janet Oberle and SLU President Dr. Fred Pestello for this incredible opportunity to lead the Billiken volleyball program,” Beaty said. “I am grateful to have worked with some of the best coaches in the country, and I look forward to bringing a new perspective of a Championship culture to SLU Volleyball.

“From the moment I stepped on campus for the first time in 2006, I knew that SLU was a special place that would always be home. It is an Honor and Privilege to wear the Billiken logo, and I am eager to share that pride with current, past, and future Billikens. As I walked around campus and talked with the search committee, I realized that this place has become even more special due to the continued support from the Athletic department, institution, and community. I am fired up to meet the current players, catch up with the SLU alumni, and get into the community. This is going to be an exciting journey for all of us. Go Billikens!”

Beaty comes to SLU after one season at the University of Denver. She was hired as associate head coach for the Pioneers in June 2022, and in September was named an interim head coach as Denver head coach Tom Hogan underwent treatment for cancer. Beaty helped the Pioneers to a 19-12 overall record, and she coached two student-athletes who earned first-team All-Summit League honors.

In 2021, Beaty was an associate head coach at Syracuse University. The Orange finished with an RPI of 42 and a 17-13 record, and two student-athletes earned All-ACC accolades. Beaty was the program’s interim head coach during the Orange’s coaching search last spring.

Beaty got her start in the Collegiate coaching ranks at UTEP, where she served as an Assistant Coach for two seasons from 2019-21. Beaty helped turn around the UTEP program, which had won just five matches the year before her arrival. The Miners’ RPI was 259 her first year, and it improved to 68 following the 2020 campaign.

In 2022, Beaty was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as a Thirty Under 30 Award recipient. The award honors up-and-coming coaching talents at all levels of the sport.

In four seasons as the head coach of the girls’ volleyball team at St. Francis Borgia, she led the team to a 100-40-6 record. The Lady Knights won four district championships and four conference championships and appeared in the state semifinals on two occasions during her tenure.

Beaty’s youth volleyball experience included high-level careers in high school and club. She was a three-time All-State selection at Washington High School, where she was a three-year starter and two-year captain. Beaty played and coached for the Rockwood Thunder club team.

Beaty played at Saint Louis her first two years of college. As a freshman at SLU in 2010, she was tabbed the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year and was an Honorable mention All-Conference selection. Beaty led the Bills in blocks (107) and ranked ninth in the A-10 in kills per game (2.80). As a sophomore in 2011, she earned first-team All-Conference honors after leading the Billikens with 357 kills.

Beaty transferred to Missouri State and earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in both of her seasons with the Bears. She graduated summa cum laude from Missouri State in 2015 with a BS in psychology.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT ANDREA BEATY

Anne Kordes, Associate Director of KIVA Volleyball Club and former Saint Louis University head coach

“From recruiting and knowing Andrea, SLU is in great hands. But more importantly, I think it’s about watching her grow as a Coach and what she’s done with her Collegiate coaching career. Spending time with her at different Camps and over the phone, I ‘ve continued to be impressed by her growth and knowledge. And then, of course, she has a natural Charisma and positive Personality that I think will draw in not only recruits, but also the community. What always comes to mind when I think about Andrea is that she’s a Winner and she cares. I think she’ll develop a family-type atmosphere in which student-athletes will feel excited and empowered. She’ll do a phenomenal job, and I’m super excited for everybody involved. “

Jim Stone, former Ohio State University head coach

“I think Andrea is an up-and-coming star in the coaching world, and I say that not in a Cavalier way. She’s gone through the process in terms of Assistant coaching and getting herself prepared for head-coaching responsibilities. I had the opportunity to work with her this past year at Denver. She’s been a sponge and has asked questions, and I think she’s prepared herself to do a great job at Saint Louis.”

Tom Hogan, University of Denver head coach

“Andrea is not only a great coach, but she’s an amazing person. I truly appreciate the way she stepped into the head-coaching role this past season in my absence and successfully led the team through a challenging time. We are very excited for Andrea in this wonderful opportunity and wish her nothing but the best of luck as she heads home to St. Louis.”

Leonid Yelin, Barry University head coach

“I think this is a great hire for Saint Louis. Andrea worked with me (at Syracuse) for only one season, unfortunately. But if I were looking to hire somebody anywhere in the nation, the best school in the world, she would be No. 1 by far. She was a good player, she knows how to communicate with players and can relate to them. So much enthusiasm and knowledge of the game, I can go on and on. It’s a great hire, and I’m absolutely sure you’ll never regret it.”

Leah Johnson, Michigan State University head coach

“I don’t know where to begin, there are a lot of great things to say about Andrea. In my experience as a colleague, Andrea has the best of everything you want in a coach. She can be your biggest fan and Advocate and celebrate you as loudly as possible. She’s also compassionate and empathetic, and can sit in the quiet and still to listen and support. I think those two things make for a great coach, especially in Empowering young women through their journey.”

Ben Wallis, UTEP head coach

“When I was Lucky enough to hire Andrea in 2019, we took a shot in the dark with a young high school Coach who had had success, had a ton of energy and a big personality, and was hungry to get into the world of college volleyball. She turned into a really good Coach right away for us, and it was pretty obvious to me that, down the road, she would have some opportunities as a head coach. Probably her most important quality is that she loves volleyball. She eats , sleeps and drinks volleyball, and I think that’s the only way these days to have a great amount of success as a head coach. She has a really good eye for Athletes and knows how to train them, with a good knack for being an outsider -the-box thinker when it comes to training. Andrea’s going to have great success at Saint Louis. It’s awesome for her that she’s an alum and loves St. Louis, and I’m fired up for her to get her opportunity.”