Andre Onana Era Has Begun In Inter Goal But Samir Handanovic Still The Captain, Italian Media Report

The time has come for Andre Onana to take his place as Inter’s starting goalkeeper, but this does not mean that Samir Handanovic no longer has a role in the team.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who reports that the 26-year-old is closer than ever to definitively grabbing the starting spot after starting against Sassuolo but that Handanovic still has a vital role as captain.

Onana started his first Serie A match for the Nerazzurri yesterday, and just as importantly, Handanovic dropped to the bench for the first time in the league this season.

The Cameroonian has impressed in the Champions League already when he’s been given the chance, and Coach Simone Inzaghi finally decided to reward these displays with a league start.

Onana grabbed the opportunity with both hands and put in the kind of solid performance that suggests that this will only be the first start of many in Serie A.

Nevertheless, Captain Handanovic also played an important role yesterday, giving a captain’s speech to the team and supportive work to the Younger goalkeeper.

The sense is that going forward, even if it is the Onana era in goal, Handanovic will continue to have a major presence in the dressing room and a role to play as a reliable Deputy who may still get his opportunities.