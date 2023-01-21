Andrada among BMCU golf signees from Itawamba CC

Itawamba Community College sophomore Golfers Cobrin Andrada of Olive Branch (Lewisburg) and Ross Reeder of Tupelo have signed to continue their student-athlete careers with Blue Mountain Christian University.

The duo, who helped the Indians earn a pair of top three finishes in the fall portion of the schedule, both posted the team’s best score in one tournament each.

Andrada led the Indians in conference event three as he finished tied for 15th by shooting 15 over at Briarwood Country Club in Meridian.

Reeder posted his team-high finish at Beau Pre Country Club in conference event two where he finished in ninth place, eight over, and led the team to a third-place finish.

In the season opener at Shiloh Ridge Country Club in Corinth, Andrada posted the Indians’ second-best score at five over to finish tied for 14th. Reeder finished tied for 19th, nine over, as the duo helped the Indians finish third overall.

Andrada, Reeder and the Indians will open the spring schedule Monday, Feb. 6, in the Pearl River Invitational at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.

Andrada played his freshman year at Meridian Community College before transferring to Itawamba for his sophomore season.