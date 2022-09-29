Andersonville Arts Weekend Will Turn Neighborhood Into ‘Walkable Art Gallery,’ Including New Outdoor Market

ANDERSONVILLE — Andersonville will be turned into a “walkable art gallery” for the return of a popular event.

Andersonville Arts Weekend is Friday-Sunday throughout the neighborhood. It will feature a self-guided art walk, artist gallery receptions and an outdoor art fair.

The event will see more than 100 artists Featured at dozens of shops.

New this year is the Andersonville Arts Weekend Artist’s Fête, an outdoor art market 11 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue.

The market will include at least a dozen artists and vendors selling art prints, clothing, jewelry and vintage goods. Admission is a Suggested $5 donation.

Also new this year is an Andersonville Wine Art Walk, a wine-and-art pairing 3-6 pm Sunday. The event features stops at 15 businesses. Tickets cost $45.

The 18th annual arts weekend will kick off at 5 pm Friday with the Night of Parties, a series of artist reception events held at local businesses. Many businesses will host meet-and-greets with the artist they are featuring in their stores along with small receptions offering food and beverages.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The future home of Bramble Arts Loft in Andersonville will be open to the public during the Andersonville Arts Weekend.

The self-guided art walk will take place all weekend at more than 40 businesses and stops in Andersonville. Paintings, dance, film, music, theater and more will be on display throughout the neighborhood.

This year’s arts weekend will feature an open house at The Bramble Arts Loft, Andersonville’s new performing arts venue on Clark Street.

Bramble, which is aiming for an early 2023 debut, will be open 5-10 pm Friday for an artists’ reception and 11 am-7 pm Saturday and noon-3 pm Sunday. It is on the second floor of 5545 N. Clark St. and is accessible by elevator.

For a list of participating businesses and events for this year’s Andersonville Arts Week, click here.

