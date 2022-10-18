Anderson’s Late Goal Earns 1-1 Draw at George Mason

Next Game: Stony Brook 10/22/2022 | 2 p.m October 22 (Sat) / 2 pm Stony Brook

FAIRFAX, Virginia – Senior forward Jalen Anderson’s late goal in the 88th minute allowed the Seahawks to earn a 1-1 draw at George Mason in the regular season road finale on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium.

The Seahawks moved to 5-3-5 overall while the Patriots’ record stands at 2-9-2.

UNCW recorded a season-high 18 shots, including a career-high seven attempts by Anderson. The Hamden, Conn., native notched his 10th career goal and second in as many games to pull the Seahawks even with under three minutes to go.

Trailing 1-0, senior defender Parker Norris sent a cross into the box that Anderson shot off the left post and into the net for the Equalizing score.

The teams battled to a scoreless first half that featured a combined seven shots. George Mason’s Zach Golden broke the deadlock less than five minutes into the second half with a goal off his right foot, assisted by Joshua Morrobel.

The Seahawks resume Colonial Athletic Association play at home on Saturday vs. Stony Brook at 2 pm

GAME NOTES: The former CAA rivals met for the first time since 2012 … UNCW finishes 3-1-4 on the road in 2022 … The Seahawks’ five ties this year are the most since 2009 … It was the fourth game on Tuesday for the Seahawks … UNCW held a 9-4 advantage on corner kicks … Anderson is the 10th Seahawk to have at least seven shots in a game and first since Phillip Goodrum in 2019 … There were 12 fouls and two yellow cards.