Anderson’s first career goal powers Texas Tech to draw with Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas – Elise Anderson powered Texas Tech to a 1-1 draw with Oklahoma State after netting her first career goal in the opening five minutes Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium.

After using her footwork to beat a defender, Anderson blasted a shot from outside the 18-yard box and dropped it in over the Cowgirl goalie to put the Red Raiders (4-3-5, 0-1-2 Big 12) up 1 -0 in the 5th minute.

However, Oklahoma State (9-1-2, 2-0-1 Big 12) would retaliate in the 31St minute when a set piece led to a goal for Mollie Breiner.

“It’s a little disappointing because we feel like we did more than enough to win that game,” head Coach Tom Stone said. “We hit the post and had a lot of good movement in their third. The team played really well tonight though, and we are certainly not disappointed in the way we played. We are just disappointed it didn’t get settled.”

In the 19th minute, Tech looked to take a 2-0 lead as a corner kick was found Ashleigh Williams in the box, but her header went over the top of the goal.

After Breiner’s goal in the 31stSt minute, neither side saw a real chance, sending the match all knotted up into the break.

Oklahoma State came out of the half looking to break the stalemate, firing off five shots in a span of four minutes, but Tech goalie Madison White held down the Red Raider defense.

In the 72ndn.d minute, Charlotte Teeter took a set piece in her own hands and took a shot that the Cowgirl keeper had to Punch out. Again in the 79th minute, Giselle Kozarski looked to put away the game winner, but the Oklahoma State defense recorded a team save to keep it tied 1-1.

The Cowgirls took the final shot in the 89thth minute, but another White save allowed this Matchup to end in a tie.

Penelope Mulenga and Molly Skurcenski both earned their first starts of the 2022 campaign in tonight’s matchup.

Texas Tech became the first team to take points from Oklahoma State inside Big 12 action.

Next Up

The Red Raiders will travel to Norman, Okla., for a Sunday afternoon Matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 1 pm