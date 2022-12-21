Anderson resigns as Central volleyball Coach | Sports
Kevin Anderson has stepped down as head volleyball coach at Wilkes Central High School, the school announced Dec. 14.
“It was a really hard decision to make because of the current players, but they are a great group of volleyball athletes and they will have success, and I wish them all the best,” said Anderson in an interview Monday.
Anderson has been at the helm of the program for four years, advancing to the second round of the 2A state Playoffs in 2019 and finishing tied for third place in the Foothills 2A Conference this year. His teams compiled an overall record of 36-42.
“Two of the most memorable times for me personally were us winning an away first round state playoff match in a thrilling five sets (in 2019) and advancing to the second round and then also my daughter Karlie achieving the 1,000 assists mark (in 2020) ,” noted Anderson.
Anderson is currently a varsity girls Assistant basketball coach, and previously coached soccer and softball at Wilkes Central, his alma mater.
“It has been an Honor to Coach at Wilkes Central and I am so appreciative to Dr. (Dion) Stocks, Dr. (Heather) Freeman, Coach (Chuck) Cannon and Coach (Brandon) Shore for their support,” continued Anderson. “I also want to thank Coach Todd Mathis and Coach Dustin Triplett for their assistance, and to Steve Walsh and all the other school staff for all their help.
“Finally, I want to thank Grant Yarbrough, the school’s Athletic trainer, for his assistance with all the many hats he wears.”
Anderson added, “I have had the pleasure to coach a great group of young ladies over the years and am grateful to them for all their hard work for getting the volleyball program to where it is now, and I appreciate all their parents, supporters and the community for their help in our events.”
Anderson is also the director of Wilkes County Parks & Recreation.
