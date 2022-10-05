Anderson Ranch welcomes Latino artist Ricky Armendariz to campus | Arts & Entertainment

Latino artist Ricky Armendariz is seen working on one of his pieces in action. The visual artist practices across mediums, from paintings and drawings to printing and wood-work. As one of the Latinx Visiting Artists at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Armendariz will be on the Snowmass campus through Oct. 15, participating in an Educator workshop and free panel this Saturday.

Latino artist Ricky Armendariz is seen working on one of his pieces in action. The visual artist practices across mediums, from paintings and drawings to printing and wood-work. As one of the Latinx Visiting Artists at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Armendariz will be on the Snowmass campus through Oct. 15, participating in an Educator workshop and free panel this Saturday.

Courtesy of Anderson Ranch Arts Center

‘Juan de Pareja,’ an oil painting on carved plywood completed in 2016 by Latino artist Ricky Armendariz.

Courtesy photo

Ricky Armendariz’ 2018 oil painting on birch panel, titled ‘Beauty Marks, Son of Velazquez IV.’

Courtesy photo

Anderson Ranch welcomes Latino artist Ricky Armendariz to campus

Ranch to host panel focused around culture and community

Artist discusses the importance of working with Latino youth

By Jacqueline Reynolds

Aspen Daily News Staff Writer

Growing up in the border community of El Paso, Texas, a young Richard “Ricky” Armendariz was not raised by a family of artists, nor did he have role models directing him toward art throughout his adolescent years — it’s a large part to why the now-acclaimed Latino artist values ​​his time teaching and being around youth today.

Armendariz is one of the Latinx Visiting Artists, Hosted by Anderson Ranch Arts Center, bringing his stories, experience and practice to Roaring Fork Valley students and educators over the next couple of weeks. They arrived on Sunday and will be working at the ranch through Oct. 15.

As part of Anderson Ranch’s recently launched Latinx Art Programs, Armendariz will be joining artists Rafael Fajardo — who is spending time at the arts center as the other Latinx Visiting Artist — and Lilian Lara for a free panel this Saturday, titled “Finding Your Voice: Culture and Community in Latinx Art.”

Moderated by Alex Sánchez, founder and executive director of Voces Unidas de las Montañas, the discussion will explore how to cultivate the representation of Latino artists in both art and educational environments, as well as how to bolster artistic excellence in Colorado’s Latino community and beyond.

The panel will take place at Schermer Meeting Hall from 4-5 pm and is open to the public, with registration required through the Anderson Ranch website. There is also a livestream option available for those who cannot attend in person.

The panel follows a day-long curriculum workshop at the ranch, which involves Armendariz and Fajardo working with teachers and administrators from schools throughout the entire valley. All of these programs are part of the arts center’s initiative to unite artists and the community around a shared interest in Latino arts and culture.

“I’m really fortunate for the opportunity to come to Anderson Ranch during this time and share what I know with other artists, students and teachers who are teaching K-12 kids,” Armendariz said. “I’ve always felt that teaching was an integral part of who I am as an artist.

Raised on the United States-Mexico border, Armendariz grew up attending an all-boys Catholic school and spent some of his college years at the University of Texas at El Paso. Unsure of what he wanted to do, Armendariz eventually transferred to the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he began Pursuing art.

After graduating with a degree in fine arts, one of Armendariz’ professors advised him to get out of Texas, the artist recalled. He headed to Boulder, where he received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Throughout his Graduate school years, Armendariz was teaching, working as a stonemason and waiting tables, on top of being married with two kids and completing his full-time art studies.

“My life has been like a pinball, moving until I hit something,” Armendariz said. “I’ve had many occupations and interests in life and it’s all led to me being a visual artist.”

Armendariz has received numerous Awards and Grants throughout his career and has traveled the world for artist Residency programs and international museum exhibitions showcasing his work. He eventually returned to his Texas roots and currently works as a full professor at UTSA in San Antonio.

Armendariz’ works range from oil and watercolor paintings to colored pencil drawings, carvings and prints on wood. Coming to Anderson Ranch for the second time, the artist said he plans to work with students and youth educators on print release Demos and also hopes to make way with some of his own carvings and drawings to print and complete upon his return to Texas.

“When I was younger, it was hard for me to visualize what an artist even is — what do they eat, when do they wake up, how do they spend a day — it was all mysterious to me until I did my own studio visits ,” Armendariz said. “And it’s all very important for younger generations to witness and see.

Armendariz emphasized that he didn’t have any artistic role models growing up, and of the few role models he found throughout his entire college career — including undergrad and graduate school — only two were Latinos.

“I really value the time to get in front of young educators and young Latino students,” Armendariz said, “because if they can see what I do, and maybe see themselves in what I do, there’s hope they’ll be inspired to listen to their own stories and feel their stories are valid in the making of artwork.”

When it comes to Saturday’s curriculum workshop and open panel, Armendariz expressed the importance of emphasizing how the stories of Latino youth, and young people belonging to all minority groups, matter.

“Once a young artist realizes that is a valid subject matter, then they feel the confidence to make art around that subject,” Armendariz said.

The artist also brought up issues around a lack of representation at the institutional level, stating that he feels there’s still a gap in the art gallery and museum scene of Latino and other minority group stories not being told. Armendariz said he hopes this issue comes up in discussions at Anderson Ranch.

When his Anderson Ranch stay comes to an end, Armendariz said he wants students and Faculty to understand that, through the successes, failures and hardships of his career, he never gave up — a message the artist hopes to pass along to all community members, no matter their backgrounds.

“I’ve had a commitment to my creativity because of how essential it is to my well-being,” Armendariz said. “Artists need to recognize that their creativity, their stories, their Voices — it’s all so essential not just to the community they live in but to themselves.

To learn more about Armendariz and the Latinx Visiting Artists or to register for Saturday’s panel discussion at Anderson Ranch, visit andersonranch.org.

