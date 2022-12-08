Anderson Ranch hosts open house Tonight | Arts & Entertainment

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host its annual Holiday Open House this evening. On top of traditional holiday festivities, there’s a lot to celebrate in the local art community.

This year, the center brought in local artist and gallerist Skye Weinglass to curate a gallery show and auction following last year’s event. Weinglass worked with the 16 fall artists-in-residence to curate the exhibition, which is on view in the center’s Patton-Malott Gallery through Friday. A closing reception will be held in the gallery space during tonight’s open house, which runs from 4:30-6:30 pm and is free to attend. All of the artwork will be available for purchase.

Immediately after the open house, a ticketed holiday dinner and the live auction from 6:30-8 pm are planned. Dinner tickets start at $35 for the basic buffet, and there is a $75 VIP option, which includes premium wine service throughout the auction.

Sourced by Weinglass, tonight’s auction features 10 total artworks — five of which were donated by local, established artists and the other half chosen by Weinglass from an Anderson Ranch collection, she said.

Weinglass reached out to her network of artists in the valley to see if they’d be interested in donating a piece. Proceeds from auction items will go towards supporting the ranch and its scholarships. Weinglass helped solicit works from established artists Jody Guralnick, Richard Carter, Isa Catto, K Cesark and Chris Hassig to be Featured in the auctionette.

During the open house portion of the evening, patrons can wander the Anderson Ranch campus, and like previous years, there will be family-friendly activities and shopping opportunities around every corner. Crafts for all ages are offered in the Children’s Building, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.

Open house attendees can enjoy sweet treats and libations while viewing the gallery show or shopping at the ArtWorks Store — which is carrying gift options at a variety of price points. There will be two pop-up artist booths, including One Tidy Day and Shea McWilliams Jewelry, and limited edition, hand-crafted screen prints for sale. The ranch is offering complimentary gift wrapping for all purchases.

Weinglass — who has attended the holiday event in years past — said it’s primarily a chance for the public to get to tour the Anderson Ranch studio spaces, in which the current group of artists-in-residence have been working throughout their 10-week program . New work by these artists will also be displayed in their studios tonight, in addition to the gallery show, and people can buy artwork directly from the artists.

“All of the work that’s being shown in the Studios and the gallery show I curated is work the artists have made in the space — it’s fresh,” Weinglass said.

Weinglass spent an entire day with these artists in their studios, visiting each resident for about 20 minutes in order to select the artwork for the gallery exhibition, she said. The gallerist noted how she loved getting to learn each artist’s backstory, in addition to their creative process.

Weinglass went on to mention that she’s always looked up to the artists who are accepted and participate in the Anderson Ranch Residency program, noting the program’s prestige. She said she applied in the past to be an artist-in-residence at the ranch for her own work.

“I loved meeting all the 16 artists. … The way I approached [curating] this show is I went around to everyone’s studio and took photos and Inventory in my head of all the different works available,” Weinglass said. “I chose my favorite piece from each artist and then went back to the gallery space and visualized what more I had room for and how the works would really complement each other.”

The gallerist admitted that this was a challenge: Not only do the artists-in-residence work across a spectrum of artistic disciplines, she said, their works also range in color palettes and styles. Weinglass was up to the challenge, though, and feels honored that the ranch invited her to “bring some local Aspen energy” into the curation process, she said.

“I have a close relationship with Anderson Ranch; I always take their workshops when I can, and I’ve gotten to know the staff over the years,” Weinglass said. “Going to the ranch, supporting them and supporting the artists-in-residence — talking to them and hearing their stories — doing things like that is what I love to do.”

Having influence on the arts center’s traditional holiday event has been an inspirational endeavor overall for the local gallerist, who had to close her Skye Gallery space in downtown Aspen last spring due to spiked rental rates and the related commercial real estate climate in town.

While she remains on the search for a new space in Aspen to run Skye Gallery — which Weinglass plans to have locked down before summer 2023 — the gallerist expressed how she’ll continue doing collaborative work and community outreach.

“Until I open Skye Gallery again, I like doing these Collaborative Outreach events, it’s fun to exercise my gallery skills and how I want to be involved with artists,” Weinglass said. “I’ve also met new artists that I want to show at my gallery space.”

Weinglass’ Ultimate goal is keeping Skye Gallery alive. The gallerist emphasized how, by involving herself in new ways among the local and global art communities, she has a positive outlook on this transition period and what’s to come.

“I feel like this time is a special transition period for me and what’s coming in the future,” Weinglass said. “It’s given me time to regroup and meet artists and put my time and energy into collaborations, like this one with Anderson Ranch.”

The holiday open house, dinner and auction will take place tonight at the Anderson Ranch campus, located at 5263 Owl Creek Road, in Snowmass Village. For more information and to purchase dinner tickets, visit andersonranch.org.