Anderson Ranch Arts Center plays holiday host

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has hosted the Holiday Open House for more than 20 years.

The Anderson Ranch Holiday Open House will celebrate the holidays and the culminating work of the fall artists-in-residence program featuring the work of 16 artists and local pop-up booths, followed by a dinner and an auction curated by local gallerist Skye Weinglass.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 pm, the Anderson Ranch doors will be open to all, with specially-curated gallery exhibitions of work by the artists in-residence, as well as their own studios. Work in both the galleries and the studios will be available for sale. There will also be two pop-up exhibits from artists Shea McWilliams and Julia Diaz.

The center has been bringing artists from across the country into the valley for nearly 40 years for residencies in which artists live at the ranch for 10-week periods, with access to a studio and equipment to create.

The 2022 fall Residents come from a variety of disciplines — painting, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, photography, and sound. The artists began their residency on Oct. 5 and will remain on campus at the Anderson Ranch until Dec. 14.

At the open house, there will be food trucks, donut trucks, and children’s crafts available. In addition to meeting each of the artists, attendees are welcome to spend time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Children’s Building.

2022 Artists in Residence Exhibit, Anderson Ranch.

“It’s just a time to celebrate the holidays and make it festive for everyone. It’s an annual event that people look forward to,” said Andrea Jenkins Wallace, vice president of artistic affairs at Anderson Ranch.

The ranch also partnered with local resident, artist, and gallerist Skye Weinglass, who curated the current artists-in-residence gallery exhibition, as well as the work in the auction.

“With her experience as a gallerist and curator, we wanted that fresh perspective, and we are excited to have her imprint on this exhibition,” said Jenkins Wallace.

Weinglass worked closely with all 16 artists in residence to select their work for display in the gallery, using their comments and feedback in her choices.

“We feel very fortunate to work with Skye and just to have her in our art community,” said Wallace.

The artist in-residence gallery exhibition will be on display until Dec. 9.

Following the open house, people are welcome to buy tickets to attend the Anderson Ranch dinner, where they can connect with the artists and other community members. Dinner is available for $35 at the Ranch Café with a catered buffet or $75 in the Schermer Meeting Hall with service throughout and front-row seats to the auction immediately following. Dinner, followed by the auction, is scheduled for 6:30-8 pm

This auction is the first of its kind at the ranch.

“We are interested in extending the vibrant atmosphere that our summer auctioneers bring to this holiday gathering,” said Jenkins Wallace.

All of the work sold at auction is created by local artists. Every dollar made goes towards supporting Anderson Ranch and their educational scholarships. Featured local artists include Isa Catto, Jody Guralnick, Richard Carter, and Chris Hassig.

This annual open house has been a community staple for more than 20 years. The Anderson Ranch Arts Center, lit with luminaries and recent snowfall, opens to all who are interested in seeing the multimedia work of artists from here and around the world.

Ticket registration to the open house is free, available online here : http://www.andersonranch.org/events/holiday-open-house-2/