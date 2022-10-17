Anderson finishes in 13th place at the MHSAA Division 2 Girls Golf Finals

LocalSportsJournal.com

EAST LANSING–Reeths-Puffer junior Paige Anderson took part in the 2022 MHSAA Division 2 girls golf Finals on Friday and Saturday which was played at Forest Akers West in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University.

She earned a spot as an individual qualifier during regional action. Anderson was one of the top Golfers this past season in West Michigan in Division 2.

Like other golfers over the weekend she played in cold and windy conditions.

Anderson shot an 85 on Friday which was highlighted by a birdie on the #1 Handicap hole. She followed that round up with an 86 on Saturday which was highlighted by a birdie on the par 3 ninth hole.

Anderson finished in 13th place overall. For her outstanding season she has been nominated for All-State.

“Paige is a competitor and battled a tough course under tough conditions. She is a little disappointed in her results, but she shouldn’t be. She showed a lot of grit and handled herself with great pride these past two days,” said Reeths-Puffer girls golf Coach Matt Pallett.

“Paige had a great season. I know she will continue to work hard heading into her senior season next year. I am very proud of Paige. “For as good of a golfer as she is, she is even a better person,” Pallett said.